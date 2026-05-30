KSAT joins dozens of local companies at San Antonio Sports Corporate Cup

KSAT joined several dozen local companies to compete in the San Antonio Sports Corporate Cup on Saturday morning.

Essence Preparatory Public School founder and superintendent arrested in Cibolo on 3 charges, records show Teen hospitalized after falling from vehicle while celebrating Spurs victory near SW Military, SAPD saysLocal News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT– KSAT joined several dozen local companies to compete in the San Antonio Sports Corporate Cup on Saturday morning.

The unique co-ed field day, presented by OrthoNow, was filled with friendly competition, teamwork and community spirit. The Corporate Cup featured more than a dozen events designed to test athletic skills and foster camaraderie among colleagues. Activities included tug-of-war, dodgeball, pickleball, sack races, soccer kicks, and more. The Corporate Cup is more than just bragging rights — the annual competition incorporates a charity challenge each year.

Proceeds from the Corporate Cup support sports and fitness programs for underserved youth in San Antonio, according toAndrea K. Moreno Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years. Madalynn Lambert is a Reporter at KSAT-12.

She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication. Return of a winning traditionA grandmother's final 911 call — and the system that failed herThe Alien Drink That Tastes Like a Wemby Half-Court ShotPhones Blew Up With a Tornado Warning — What Residents Did NextKSAT's Educator of the MonthPaxton Beats the $150M Machine & Takes the Senate NominationThe Guadalupe River Is Fighting to Come Back





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