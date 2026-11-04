Kroy Biermann Jr Legal Team Challenges Indictment Sufficienty in Fulton County

KJ Biermann attorneys file special demurrer arguing counts lack specific details on physical injury and distinct criminal acts in sexual assault case.

Attorneys for Kroy Biermann Jr., the fifteen-year-old son of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, have formally challenged the legal sufficiency of the state's indictment in Fulton County Superior Court. The legal team filed a special demurrer on Monday, November 2, arguing that the prosecution's charges fail to provide the specific factual details required for a proper defense preparation.

Legal Strategy Against Indictment

The core of the legal argument presented by defense attorney Sheffield centers on the assertion that the current complaints lack the necessary particularity to distinguish between separate alleged criminal acts. The filing requests that the state explicitly identify the physical injury allegedly resulting from the charged conduct to permit intelligent preparation of the defense. This procedural move aims to force the prosecution to clarify ambiguous elements within the existing charges before the case proceeds further.

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Specific Challenges To Charges

Sheffield specifically targeted the aggravated sexual battery charge, noting that it alleges penetration by the accused's fingers but fails to identify the occurrence with sufficient specificity. The defense argues this lack of detail prevents distinguishing this act from the conduct charged elsewhere in the indictment. Similarly, the aggravated sodomy charge was challenged for failing to identify the specific conduct by which force was allegedly accomplished.

Requests For Factual Clarification

The defense team requested clarification regarding the allegation that the accused's sex organ was placed into and upon the complainant's mouth. Sheffield sought to determine if these terms describe alternative factual acts rather than a single charged occurrence. Additionally, the filing argued that two counts of sexual battery against a child under sixteen are facially indistinguishable because they allege the same offense involving the same complainant and statutory language.

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Defense Claims and Family Stance

Kim Zolciak has categorically denied the allegations against her son, stating in a public statement that the accusations are reckless and deeply troubling. She highlighted that KJ voluntarily passed a polygraph examination and that subsequent medical examinations found no DNA belonging to him. The family remains confident that facts and evidence will establish the truth and has asked the public to allow the proper legal process to take its course without spreading unproven claims.

Future Legal Proceedings

The motion also includes a request to transfer the case to juvenile court and to hold confidentiality proceedings. A hearing is scheduled to discuss the arguments outlined in the filing, where the lead detective in the case is expected to testify. The legal team aims to address questions about the facts and circumstances surrounding the indictment, seeking to resolve ambiguities before any potential trial takes place.