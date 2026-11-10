Kroo Bank Survey Reveals Nearly Half of UK Adults Have Just One Bank Account

New Kroo Bank research shows 47 percent of adults lack a backup financial account despite regulator warnings about cyber risks and system failures.

Research conducted by Kroo Bank reveals that nearly half of all UK adults rely on a single bank account, despite widespread advice to maintain a financial backup. According to the data, 47 percent of adults aged 25 to 64 possess only one current account. This figure stands in stark contrast to general financial guidance, which recommends holding at least two accounts to ensure continuous access to funds during technological or logistical disruptions.

Regulator Warnings on Financial Resilience

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, explicitly urged Britons to hold a second bank account last month. His statement emphasized that dual accounts significantly increase the likelihood of accessing money during emergencies such as cyber attacks or power outages. Rathi highlighted that relying on a single provider creates a critical vulnerability for consumers who may find themselves locked out of their finances if that specific institution experiences a systemic failure.

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Cyber Threats and Security Concerns

The push for multiple accounts follows high-profile security breaches, including a recent attack on cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Hackers executed a $6.3 billion heist of cryptoassets from the platform last month. Although this incident involved a digital asset exchange, experts warn that traditional high street banks are not immune to similar cyber threats. Holding funds across different institutions serves as a strategic safeguard against such security failures.

Demographic Divides in Account Management

Kroo Bank data indicates a significant generational gap in how adults manage their banking relationships. Younger consumers are more likely to utilize multiple accounts, with 58 percent of those aged 25 to 34 holding two or more current accounts. In contrast, only 37 percent of Britons aged 55 to 64 maintain multiple accounts. This disparity suggests that older demographics may be less accustomed to or aware of the benefits of diversified banking arrangements.

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Motivations for Managing Multiple Accounts

Veronika Lovett, chief executive at Kroo Bank, noted that 49 percent of people now hold more than one current account. The most common reason, cited by 39 percent of respondents, is to organize personal finances into separate pots. Other motivations include managing shared household costs with a partner (22 percent), earning cashback incentives (21 percent), and spreading money across banks for enhanced security (20 percent). These users leverage multiple accounts to separate expenses and maximize financial utility.

Benefits of Digital Challenger Banks

The rise of digital challenger banks like Monzo and Starling has driven innovation in mobile banking features. Kroo Bank found that 22 percent of 25 to 34-year-olds with multiple accounts did so to access better apps or budgeting tools. Additionally, 22 percent use a second account to earn interest on their balances, while 18 percent utilize it for fee-free international spending or transfers. These digital-first platforms often provide superior features compared to traditional providers.

Switching Incentives and Bank Offers

High street banks are currently offering substantial incentives to attract new customers. Barclays pays up to £300 for switching, requiring £150 upfront and £30 monthly for five months with at least ten debit card transactions. Santander offers £240, contingent on saving £200 in a regular saver account. These deals typically require a full switch via the Current Account Switch Service and are usually exclusive to new customers who have not previously received a switch bonus from that specific bank.