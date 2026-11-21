Kristina Robbins' Sweet Antelope Supper Club hosted a $333 Memento Mori dinner in Los Angeles on November 14, 2026. Guests experienced spirit rituals and multi-course meals.

On a cool November night in Los Angeles, twenty-four adults gathered at a Craftsman-style home in the West Adams neighborhood for an unconventional evening that blended high-end dining with spiritual exploration. Kristina Robbins, the founder of the Sweet Antelope supper club, orchestrated this unique event on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The gathering was titled Memento Mori and carried a price tag of $333 per guest, known locally as an Angel Ticket.

Event Mechanics and Ritual Structure

The evening began just after 5 p.m. in the backyard of Robbins' residence, where attendees mingled while sampling hors d'oeuvres such as 5-spice duck crostini and grilled gorgonzola mushrooms. A specialty cocktail station was managed by Finlay Robbins, Kristina's twenty-something son. After the initial reception, guests were instructed to remove their shoes and ascend a single file line into the dimly lit attic of the three-story house. There, they sat in a circle for a guided session led by medium Aja Daashuur. The ritual involved burning inscribed wooden plaques over a fire to symbolically release emotional burdens before the main dining service commenced.

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Guest Experience and Spiritual Elements

Participants were encouraged to bring photographs of deceased relatives or personal mementos to create altars on the dinner tables. The attic session, described by attendees as a guided meditation, asked guests to visualize scents and sounds to connect with a spirit guide. Although the spiritual component drew mixed reactions, with some feeling it lacked clarity, the transition back to the dining room marked the start of the social portion of the night. The seating arrangement was determined by a spirit-led system that separated households to encourage interaction among strangers.

Backstory of the Sweet Antelope Supper Club

Kristina Robbins established the Sweet Antelope Supper Club in 2023 after observing a decline in the traditional art of hosting dinner parties. She describes inviting strangers into her home as a sacred act and has built a business around this philosophy. Most of the menu is sourced from her backyard garden and local farmers, emphasizing sustainability and community. The supper club regularly hosts storytelling events and rents the property for corporate team dinners. The Memento Mori theme was designed to encourage guests to live fiercely and take risks, marking the first time this specific concept was executed by the organization.

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Dining Details and Social Outcomes

The dinner service featured multiple courses, including a pumpkin locro stew served inside an actual pumpkin. Each guest received personalized place settings featuring a leaf with their name and cards detailing their spirit archetype. The host provided two archetypes for each attendee, one main and one in conversation with the first, which served as conversation starters. Despite the initial skepticism regarding the supernatural elements, the dinner successfully fostered connections, with guests discovering shared experiences such as the recent loss of beloved pets.

Business Growth and Future Events

The popularity of the Memento Mori dinner underscores the growing demand for immersive social experiences in Los Angeles. Kristina Robbins has transformed her passion for cooking and entertaining into a full-blown enterprise that caters to both private individuals and corporate clients. The event highlighted a trend where luxury dining is increasingly paired with interactive and thematic experiences. While no refunds were issued for guests who did not encounter spiritual phenomena, the social atmosphere and culinary presentation remained the central focus of the Sweet Antelope experience.