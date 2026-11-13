Kristin Ess Returns to Beauty With Otherwise, a Hair Fragrance Brand Launching at Target

Kristin Ess debuts Otherwise, a hair fragrance brand merging fine fragrance with hair care innovation at Target, featuring 14 scents.

Beauty Studio doors this weekend, Otherwise, which merges fine fragrance with hair care innovation, introduces 14 sheer, long-lasting fragrances, each designed to be worn alone or layered to create a personalized scent experience.

The fragrances are formulated with a micellar water base and without alcohols to help preserve the hair’s natural moisture while delivering a subtle, cloud-like veil of scent and are priced at $25.

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“There’s a lot of hair and body mists, but most of them are alcohol-based and I feel like we already have enough product going into our hair that has alcohol in it. I just wanted something that was a little more nourishing for the hair,” said Ess in an interview.

“I’m seeing so much fragrance in the world right now, and I love it. It’s just such a fun space to explore, and it’s very imaginative. It gave me a different platform than I had last time to play around with. ” The fragrances were developed with Jérôme Epinette, a senior perfumer at Robertet.

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Ess’ personal favorite is Veil of Vanilla, a sheer woody vanilla scent. Other fragrances in the collection include Pear Water, Lychee Lore and Sesame Milk.

“There’s not a lot of data around this particular category. In fact, we couldn’t really find any around just fragrance for hair. There’s a lot for hair and body mist. I feel like they really are trusting me to move this forward in a way that hasn’t necessarily been done,” she said.

On why she wanted to reenter the brand game, she said: “I’m not finished as far as wanting to create things. I took some time off for a few years, actually, and most of those three years, I’ve been developing things just because I can’t really sit still. I know that’s a common founder problem to want to move on to the next thing. But I really took some time to figure out if that’s what I wanted to do.

” Ess plans to launch more brands via Starseed in due time, which will mostly be hair or hair adjacent. She’s not opposed to acquiring brands, but brand creation is the priority.

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“We have a motto in the office, which is ‘new, necessary or niche,’ and if it’s not one of those things, it just doesn’t pass the vibe check at this point because there’s so much out there and we know that. I’m truly not seeking to do a massive brand like I’ve done in the past, with hundreds of SKUs. It’s not where my heart is leading me at this point.

” Ess previously launched her namesake brand, Kristin Ess Hair in partnership with Maesa, exclusively with Target in January 2017.brand incubator to reclaim her rights to her eponymous brand and be free from “unreasonable restraints” on her business.