Kristen Stewart stars as astronaut Sally Ride in a new historical drama. The series explores NASA's 1978 class and the Challenger disaster.

Kristen Stewart is set to portray pioneering astronaut Sally Ride in an upcoming television series that delves into a critical period of American space exploration. New set photographs from Kennesaw, Georgia, reveal the actress embodying the historic figure, dressed in attire that perfectly captures the aesthetic of the early 1980s. Stewart sports an eighties-inspired brunette bob hairstyle paired with a white tie-neck blouse, a look designed to reflect the era of Ride's groundbreaking spaceflight.

Historical Significance of Sally Ride

Sally Ride achieved historic status when she flew aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger on the STS-7 mission in June 1983. At the age of thirty-two, she became the first American woman in space and the youngest American astronaut to reach space at that time. Her mission marked a significant milestone in the history of NASA and the broader space program.

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Following her historic flight, Ride continued to contribute to the field by serving on the Rogers Commission. This commission was established to investigate the Challenger disaster in 1986, a tragedy that profoundly impacted the space program and the nation. Her involvement in this investigation places her character at the center of the series' historical narrative, highlighting her role beyond just being an astronaut.

Series Focus on 1978 Astronaut Class

The upcoming series focuses on NASA's 1978 astronaut class, a cohort known for breaking barriers and changing the face of space travel. The story draws inspiration from Ride's book, The New Guys: The Historic Class of Astronauts That Broke Barriers and Changed the Face of Space Travel. This source material provides a deep dive into the lives of the astronauts who served during this pivotal time.

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The narrative covers the events surrounding the Challenger disaster, weaving together the personal and professional lives of the astronauts. By focusing on this specific group, the series aims to highlight the diverse experiences and challenges faced by these pioneers. The inclusion of Ride's role in the Rogers Commission investigation adds another layer of complexity to the story, showing her resilience and dedication to truth.

Stewart's First Regular Television Role

This project marks Kristen Stewart's first regular television role, adding a notable real-life portrayal to her already impressive filmography. Stewart previously received critical acclaim for her performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín's Spencer, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Her transition to television demonstrates her versatility as an actress and her willingness to take on challenging roles.

In addition to her work on Spencer, Stewart has starred in numerous films such as Twilight and Love Lies Bleeding. Her decision to take on the role of Sally Ride showcases her interest in historical dramas and her desire to portray strong, influential women. The series is created, written, and showrun by Peter Berg, who brings his distinctive style to the project.

Peter Berg and James Hawes Lead Production

Peter Berg serves as the series creator, writer, and showrunner, bringing his extensive experience in directing and producing to the project. James Hawes takes charge of directing, ensuring that the visual storytelling aligns with the historical accuracy of the narrative. The collaboration between Berg and Hawes promises a high-quality production that honors the legacy of the astronauts it portrays.

The series is currently in production, with filming taking place in Kennesaw, Georgia. The attention to detail in the set design and costumes reflects the commitment to authenticity that characterizes the project. Fans of Stewart and space history can expect a compelling narrative that combines personal drama with historical significance.

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Impact on Space History Narratives

The portrayal of Sally Ride and the 1978 astronaut class offers a fresh perspective on the history of space exploration. By focusing on the individuals behind the missions, the series humanizes the story of space travel. It highlights the challenges and triumphs of those who pushed the boundaries of human achievement.

The series also serves as a tribute to the women who broke barriers in a male-dominated field. Ride's journey from astronaut to investigator on the Rogers Commission demonstrates the multifaceted nature of her career. The series aims to inspire future generations by showcasing the impact of diverse voices in science and exploration.

As the production moves forward, the anticipation builds for how the series will bring this historical period to life. The combination of Stewart's performance, Berg's direction, and the rich historical context promises a gripping and educational experience. The series stands to become a significant addition to the landscape of historical dramas, offering viewers a deeper understanding of the people who shaped the future of space travel.

The project underscores the ongoing fascination with the space race and the individuals who participated in it. By revisiting the events of the 1970s and 1980s, the series provides context for current discussions about space exploration and diversity in STEM fields. It serves as a reminder of the progress made and the work that remains to be done in ensuring equal opportunities in science.