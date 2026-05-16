Kristen Stewart and Emma Mackey Attend Cannes Film Festival in Stylish Sheer Grey Coordinate Looks

Kristen Stewart joined newly-blonde co-star Emma Mackey at a photocall for their new comedy Full Phil amid the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, leaving little to the imagination in a racy look that included an oversized top, skirt, and bejewelled pockets.

Kristen Stewart , 36, and Emma Mackey , 30, donned stylish sheer grey coordinate looks while attending a photocall for their new comedy Full Phil during the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

Kristen's racy outfit consisted of an oversized plunging neckline top and a skirt featuring bejewelled pockets, while Emma's tight white dress showcased her toned physique and added height with a pair of chic black heels. Emma's date Martin Aleman, a film director and photographer, was not at the event.

The movie also stars Woody Harrelson, with the official synopsis reading: 'A rich American industrialist's Paris trip with his estranged daughter Madeleine goes awry when French food, a vintage horror movie, and a meddling hotel worker interfere with their plans'





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kristen Stewart Emma Mackey Full Phil Cannes Film Festival Newly-Blonde Co-Star

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Lynx vs. Wings, Breanna Stewart)Sports Illustrated's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets for the WNBA action on Thursday, May 14.

Read more »

Connecticut Republican Erin Stewart Suspends Gubernatorial Campaign Amid Credit Card Misuse AllegationsErin Stewart suspended her campaign after a report on her spending during her tenure as mayor was referred to prosecutors.

Read more »

Pandas set for 8,000-mile blind date in AtlantaJanis Mackey Frayer is a Beijing-based correspondent for NBC News.

Read more »

Breanna Stewart delivers on her Liberty promise as they bounce back to beat FireThe Liberty capped off a stretch of playing four games in a week Thursday night with a comfortable win against the Portland Fire.

Read more »