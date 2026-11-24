Parents sue Panache Cruises and Dr Jasna Sena Tankosic over the death of Kristen Elizabeth Nolan in Antarctica, citing delayed care and toxic drug administration.

Parents Vickie Lynn Patterson and Terry Nolan have initiated a legal action against Panache Cruises and its operator HX Expeditions following the death of their daughter Kristen Elizabeth Nolan during an Antarctic expedition. The 44-year-old died in mid-November after spending a night camping on a glacier off the western coast of the Antarctic Peninsula. The lawsuit alleges that critical medical assistance was unnecessarily delayed and that the onboard physician, Dr Jasna Sena Tankosic, lacked proper qualifications to handle such emergencies.

Lawsuit Allegations Against Cruise Operator

Kristen Elizabeth Nolan was employed by Panache Cruises to sell luxury trips after leaving her position at Walt Disney World, where she had worked for eleven years. Her parents state she embarked on this career shift following a difficult divorce, seeking new adventures and a chance to see the world. The overnight camping experience was highly sought after, often assigned via lottery, and Kristen secured a spot to participate in the excursion. The company markets these voyages as offering comfort and indulgence, with prices ranging from approximately $11,000 to over $25,000 per guest.

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The complaint filed by the family highlights significant discrepancies in the pre-trip medical screening. A form cleared Kristen for the expedition, describing her physical condition as excellent, yet it listed her birth year as 1950 and left her medical history blank. Her parents, who traveled from Orlando, Florida, to witness the events, were shocked by the report from the funeral director, who described the remains as the most horrific he had encountered in nearly fifty years.

Timeline of the Night on the Ice

On the evening of November 13, Kristen and other participants boarded an inflatable boat from the MS Fridtjof Nansen to cross Dorian Bay to Damoy Point. The group arrived ashore around 8:00 pm, hauled their equipment across the snow, and dug shallow shelters in the ice. Although guests were led to believe that expedition guides would maintain a watch through the night, the complaint asserts that both guides went to sleep with the campers.

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At some point during the night, another camper arose to use the bathroom and heard Kristen crying inside her shelter. This individual assumed Kristen was experiencing a private moment and did not wake the sleeping guides. The temperature on the ice can drop well below freezing, creating a lethal environment for unattended individuals. When the group began packing up at 5:05 am, they discovered Kristen was pulseless, cold, and unresponsive.

Emergency Response and Medical Failure Claims

The guides immediately radioed the ship's bridge upon finding Kristen, triggering an emergency declaration at 5:08 am. The lawsuit details a significant gap in response time, alleging that the medical team did not leave the ship until 5:17 am. The vessel reached the shore at 5:22 am, but it was not until 5:26 am that Dr Jasna Sena Tankosic reached the patient.

This twenty-one-minute delay after the initial alarm raised by the guides is a central point of contention in the legal action. By the time the doctor arrived, Kristen was turning blue and her body was beginning to stiffen, indicating advanced stages of hypothermia. The complaint further alleges that upon reaching the patient, Dr Jasna Sena Tankosic administered three rapid doses of a drug that could be toxic to a patient suffering from severe hypothermia. The family is now demanding accountability for these alleged failures in care and safety protocols.