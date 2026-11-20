Kristen Doute discusses her postpartum weight loss journey using GLP-1 medication and launches James Mae shirts benefiting the Time's Up foundation while promoting her new podcast.

Television personality Kristen Doute has publicly shared details regarding her postpartum weight loss journey, revealing that she utilized GLP-1 medication to help manage her weight after the birth of her daughter, Kaia. The forty-three-year-old entrepreneur made these remarks during a pop-up shopping event on Thursday, November 19, where she emphasized that her primary goal was feeling strong and comfortable rather than focusing on a specific number on the scale.

Postpartum Health And GLP-1 Journey

Doute explained that she experienced significant difficulties in shedding baby weight following the arrival of her child. She noted that during the first four or five months postpartum, she maintained a healthy diet and exercised as much as her body permitted, yet observed no change in how her clothing fit. This lack of progress led her to seek alternative methods, ultimately deciding that GLP-1 was the right choice for her individual health needs.

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The reality star stated that the medication provided her with increased energy and the confidence necessary to maintain her workout routine. She described her current state as steady and strong, expressing satisfaction with her physical condition and her ability to fit into pre-baby clothing sizes, which she cited as her main metric for self-worth and well-being.

James Mae Charity Collection And Pricing Strategy

During the same event, Doute celebrated the launch of the Bali Blue colorway for her apparel brand, James Mae, alongside new parent-and-me shirts. She announced a charitable initiative where all profits and proceeds from the sales of these items would be donated to the Time's Up foundation to support legal funds for women who are survivors of sexual assault.

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Doute highlighted her commitment to making the clothing affordable for her customers, noting that the T-shirts cost less than fifty dollars. She argued that high-quality apparel should not require an exorbitant price point, aiming to provide her community with accessible fashion options that align with her mission to support women's causes through her business ventures.

Relationship Clarifications And Podcast Promotion

In other personal updates, Doute's partner, Luke Broderick, addressed online rumors regarding their relationship status. The thirty-five-year-old actor and producer shared a screenshot of a Reddit post on Tuesday, October 21, to clarify that the couple remains together and to warn followers against believing unverified information circulating on social media platforms.

Additionally, Doute teased her upcoming podcast, Run It Back, co-hosted with Luke Broderick. Scheduled to premiere on Friday, November 20, the project aims to blend sports commentary with pop culture discussions. Doute expressed enthusiasm for discussing the Detroit Lions and championing women's participation in football, citing the impact of athletes like Caitlin Clark on younger generations.

Cultural Impact And Future Ventures

The podcast host emphasized that sports appeal to everyone and are not exclusive to traditional male-dominated spaces. She referenced the effect of female athletes opening doors for young girls to engage with the game, promising that the show will cover NFL and college football while also addressing millennial mom topics and entertainment news.

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Doute's career continues to evolve beyond her television roots, which include her time on Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant staff and the reality series Vanderpump Rules. Her current focus remains on expanding her fashion brand, supporting charitable causes, and creating content that resonates with her audience's interests in health, fashion, and pop culture commentary.