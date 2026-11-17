Kristen Bell's decade-old video discussing her struggles with anxiety and decision fatigue has gone viral on social media, with millions viewing her poignant reflections on mental health and the desire to break taboos around these topics.

I’m an innately nosey and chronically online celebrity and pop culture journalist, with my specialist areas including deep-diving lyrics and calling out Terrible Men™.managed to do a pretty good job of it back in 2016 — and that’s why the resurfaced video has completely blown up on social media in recent days.

It may have been over a decade since Kristen first opened up about her personal experience with anxiety and depression in both an essay and long-form interview for, but her words are as poignant as ever, with an X post of part of the video being seen over a million times since it was shared on Sunday. In the clip, Kristen says of her mental health struggles: “It’s hard to put it into words, honestly, and it feels different at different times… When my anxiety is high, it feels like an absolute inability to make decisions.

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Like, I would rather not do something than decide what to do. ”“And it’s almost paralyzing, which is odd, 'cause it seems like it’s simple; do you want to go on a walk, or sit on the couch and watch TV? ” she goes on.

“And I’m like… I can’t figure that out; I don’t have the brain power. It’s like decision fatigue. ”​“Depression is different,” Kristen then shared.

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“My version of it feels very restricted, like if you're trying to put on a latex glove that’s way too small for your hand. Also, it sort of coincides with this feeling of not being excited about anything, which again, on a day when you feel great, or even normal, you can get excited about things.

You’re like: ‘I’m gonna have pizza today,’ or ‘I’m gonna see a friend today,’ all of the fun things about life, and when I’m having depression, it's like none of those things are exciting or seem worth it. ”“So there's this real disconnect, because I know logically that should be a feeling that induces some happiness, but it's like my depression will not let me recognize those feelings,” she explained.

​“At 40, I don't like to believe anything should be taboo anymore,” Kristen concluded.

“I think that anything that's taboo and hard to talk about should be some of the first priorities you should be talking about with the support systems in your life. I wish that I had known, as a person in the public eye, to talk about it publicly at an earlier date.

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”And, perhaps proving Kristen’s point about the importance of people in the public eye speaking openly about these things, the star’s quotes have struck a serious chord with social media users. One response: “This is very crucial and core to understand.. and we need to stress how the ‘basics’ can be mountains to hurdle. Love that she of all folks is being transparent about this in the media.

”Kristen has continued to be open about her mental health in the years since that SELF interview, and she even reflected on her decision to speak so candidly in an interview within October 2025, where she said: “I realized I'd spent so many years presenting this optimistic, joyful person, when I know I have this heaviness that comes on. ”“Once I was honest about that, the feedback I received was astounding, so I kept talking about it.

Because there are times, due to zero circumstances changing in my life, that my brain will say: ‘Today, you are awful, and no one likes you. Don't get out of bed. ’ And it's hard to pull myself out of that,” she added. : “Do the next right thing.

” She explained: “And the next right thing, often, is pouring my coffee. The next right thing is brushing my teeth and then going downstairs to make breakfast. It's taking it step by step. ”That sounds like pretty great advice to me; let me know your thoughts on Kristen’s comments down below.is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.