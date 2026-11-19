Kristen Bell, Eva Longoria and Cara Delevingne attended L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth in Los Angeles, honoring women leading nonprofit organizations.

The evening began with a cocktail reception followed by dinner and a celebration of the honorees. Among those in attendance were L’Oréal Paris ambassadorsCara Delevingne Goes Monochrome in Brown Paris Texas Slingbacks at the 2026 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration Women of Worth has recognized 210 women nationwide since launching in 2006.

The program honors nonprofit leaders whose work addresses pressing social issues, often inspired by their own experiences. This year’s honorees include Amanda Rice, founder of The Chick Mission, which helps young women with cancer afford fertility preservation; Christy Vogel, whose Sounding Joy organization provides hearing assistance to children, andOther recipients work to prevent relationship violence and human trafficking, expand access to technology and design education, connect generations and provide clothing to people in need.

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Jordan Pine leads Greenlight Operation, supporting trafficking survivors, while Maya Bird-Murphy founded Mobile Makers Chicago to expand architecture and design education for underserved youth. Each of the 10 honorees receives a $25,000 grant, along with mentorship and exposure through L’Oréal Paris. The brand partnered with nonprofit Points of Light to select this year’s recipients, continuing a program rooted in its “Because You’re Worth It” message.

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