Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Viral Gum Story Sparks Debate Amid Abuse Claims

Dax Shepard addresses rumors of abusive behavior while his 2007 meet-cute story with Kristen Bell resurfaces online, drawing mixed reactions from fans and media.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are facing renewed public scrutiny as a decades-old anecdote about their first encounter resurfaces online. The story, originally shared on The Spill Podcast, details a moment from 2007 when Shepard took used gum from Bell at a hockey game, an interaction that allegedly sparked their romantic relationship.

2007 Hockey Game Gum Incident

Host Laura Brodnik recounted the specific sequence of events to co-host Em Vernem during a recent episode. According to Brodnik, Bell was chewing gum when Shepard asked for a piece. When Bell explained she did not have another piece, Shepard reportedly took the gum directly from her mouth and began chewing it himself.

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Brodnik stated that Bell found the interaction attractive and fell in love with Shepard shortly after. However, Vernem expressed visible disgust at the tale, jokingly asking if Shepard subsequently asked Bell if she was free for couples counseling. The hosts framed the story as a bizarre origin for their marriage.

Fan Reactions and Social Media Backlash

The recounting of the event triggered immediate negative reactions on Instagram and other social platforms. Fans described the story as disgusting, gross, and vile, with some users coining new terms like aggressively gross to express their discomfort.

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One commenter described the relationship as a car crash from the start, while another stated they were convinced the interaction indicated a hostage situation. Another fan suggested Shepard was the embodiment of someone who does not compliment his wife to keep her humble. Despite the majority of negative responses, a small minority of commenters suggested Bell might have appreciated this type of behavior.

Bell Recounts Story on Sirius XM in 2024

Kristen Bell previously discussed this sticky love connection on Sirius XM with Ted Danson in 2024. At age 46, Bell described coyly taking the gum from her mouth and letting Shepard grab it. She stated that after he put it in his mouth, she realized he wanted to have sex with her and was absolutely smitten.

This prior interview had largely faded from public memory until the recent rehashing on The Spill Podcast brought the details back into the spotlight. The juxtaposition of Bell's positive recollection against the current wave of public nausea has intensified the debate surrounding their relationship dynamics.

Shepard Addresses Abuse Claims on Armchair Expert

Dax Shepard broke his silence on the renewed backlash during an episode of his podcast, Armchair Expert. He addressed the media narrative following comments he made about Sabrina Carpenter and Kate Hudson, which had previously sparked controversy. Shepard claimed he had avoided the initial media storm but found it hit Bell hard.

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He described a weird narrative portraying him as controlling and abusive. Shepard stated he was unaware of the extent of the criticism until he investigated the comments being made about him. He explicitly denied the allegations of abusive behavior, framing them as misinformation affecting his wife.

12th Anniversary Controversy and Current Status

The current wave of criticism follows a separate incident in October 2025 when Bell shared a message celebrating their 12th anniversary. That post sparked fan outrage and accusations that Bell was in serious denial about her husband's behavior. The gum anecdote has now become another focal point for critics analyzing their marriage.

While Bell continues to defend the validity of their connection based on their initial chemistry, Shepard remains firm in denying any abusive tendencies. The intersection of their past meet-cute and present media controversies continues to drive engagement and debate across entertainment news cycles.