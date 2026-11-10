Kristallnacht memorial held after boycott ride targets Jewish businesses in Philadelphia

A day after a planned boycott of Jewish-owned businesses, members of the Jewish community in the Greater Philadelphia area gathered to commemorate Kristallnacht.

"We're here to remember. We're here to commemorate," said Rabbi Annie Lewis, of Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel.

"Terror was unleashed at Jewish businesses. Synagogues were burned to the ground," Rabbi Lewis said.

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"It was a night of great pain and destruction. " Monday night, people came together at the Philadelphia Holocaust Memorial Plaza to reflect on Kristallnacht, also known as the 'Night of Broken Glass. 'Stacy Seltzer and her mother, Evelyn Lipschutz, also spoke about their very personal connection to the Holocaust. Lipschutz said her late father was a Holocaust survivor.

"He always told us these stories, and we thought this could never happen here. What's been going on lately is just scary," she told Action News after the ceremony.targeted six Jewish-owned businesses near Rittenhouse Square. Demonstrators said they were riding in support of Palestinians and boycotting businesses that support Israel. Counterprotestors also joined the demonstrations, with some lining up outside of the boycotted businesses to show support.

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Although Philadelphia police tried to separate the two sides, emotions ran high during the boycott. Action News captured several clashes, and police reported there were at least three arrests for assault and disorderly conduct. At Monday night's commemoration, Action News spoke with Peter Shihadeh, whose grandfather came to the United States from Palestine many years ago.

"When my grandfather first came here, they hated Palestinians, and he suffered through that. I have a Jewish wife. I'm especially offended when there's any antisemitism. I hope this will go a long way to curing this problem. "