London-born soccer player Krissh Mahatma, 18, was fatally shot outside a Jackson, Mississippi restaurant. Danny Luna, 22, faces murder charges after the deadly confrontation.

Krissh Mahatma, an 18-year-old soccer player from London, England, was fatally shot outside a taco restaurant in Jackson, Mississippi. The incident occurred on Sunday morning around 3:39 a.m. near the Green Ghost Tacos establishment. The young athlete had recently moved to the United States to pursue his athletic career with a new team.

The Fatal Confrontation At Green Ghost Tacos

According to reports from Dark Horse Press, Mahatma was present outside the restaurant with teammates from his Co-Lin Wolves team. The group encountered a drunk individual in the vicinity, which escalated into a physical fight. During the altercation, one man withdrew a firearm and discharged it into the group of players. The bullet struck Mahatma, resulting in a fatal wound. Authorities confirmed that Mahatma was transported to a nearby hospital via private vehicle. Despite emergency medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The Hinds County Coroner, Jeramiah Howard, officially confirmed the death following the incident. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety did not provide additional details regarding the specific trigger for the confrontation.

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Danny Luna Arrested On Murder Charges

Capitol Police in Jackson have identified and apprehended the suspect responsible for the shooting. Danny Luna, aged 22, has been arrested and formally charged with murder. Law enforcement officials moved quickly to secure the scene and bring charges against the individual involved in the fatal shooting. Police Chief Mark Miller addressed the community regarding the arrest. He stated that while the arrest represents a significant step toward justice, it cannot alleviate the profound pain experienced by the victim's loved ones. Chief Miller extended his thoughts and prayers to the family of Krissh Mahatma and his close friends. The arrest underscores the swift action taken by local law enforcement to address the violent crime. It marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Krissh Mahatma Soccer Career And College Stats

Mahatma was a freshman striker at Copiah-Lincoln Community College located in Wesson. The college is situated approximately 45 miles south of Jackson, where the tragic event took place. He had joined the Co-Lin Wolves soccer team earlier in the year. The institution announced his signing in February, welcoming him to the athletic program. During his first three months with the team, Mahatma made 14 appearances. He scored one goal during a match in September. That goal contributed to a 3-2 victory over National Park College. Before relocating to the United States, he played for Watford 'A'. His previous career included time in the post-16 Community and Education Football Alliance league in England. These statistics highlight his potential and active participation in collegiate sports.

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Campus Mourning And Family Fundraiser Launch

Copiah-Lincoln Community College has issued a statement mourning the loss of their student athlete. Dewayne Middleton, the president of Co-Lin, expressed that the entire Co-Lin community will deeply miss Mahatma. The college community is currently processing the shock of the sudden loss. A fundraiser has been established to provide financial support to Mahatma's family. The organizer described the event as the start of a new chapter for Mahatma that was cut short. They noted that his passing has left friends, coaches, and teammates heartbroken. The fundraiser emphasizes that a family is grieving the unimaginable loss of their son. It serves as a platform for the broader soccer community to offer compassion and support.

Restaurant Owner Responds To Tragedy

The owner of Green Ghost Tacos released a statement regarding the incident that occurred near their business. They extended their deepest condolences to the family, friends, and the university community. The owner clarified that the restaurant was closed and not conducting business at the time of the shooting. They emphasized that the safety of patrons, employees, and the surrounding community remains a top priority. The establishment stated they are committed to cooperating fully with law enforcement. They are assisting investigators as they determine the full circumstances of the tragedy. The owner requested that the public refrain from speculating on details out of respect for the grieving family. They asked the community to join them in extending prayers and support to those affected by the devastating event. This response aims to provide clarity while honoring the victim and his loved ones during this difficult time.