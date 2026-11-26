Krissh Mahatma, an 18-year-old striker from London, was killed outside a Jackson restaurant. Danny Luna faces murder charges for the fatal shooting.

British soccer player Krissh Mahatma has been killed in Mississippi just months after relocating to the United States to pursue his athletic career. The 18-year-old London-born striker was fatally struck by a bullet outside the Green Ghost Tacos restaurant in Jackson. The incident occurred at approximately 3:39 a.m. on Sunday morning, ending his life and his professional dreams prematurely.

Details of the Fatal Shooting Incident

Mahatma was present at the scene with teammates from the Co-Lin Wolves squad when the confrontation began. According to Dark Horse Press, the group encountered a drunk man outside the establishment. A physical altercation ensued, prompting an unidentified individual to draw a firearm and fire into the group. Mahatma sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital via a private vehicle. The Hinds County Coroner, Jeramiah Howard, confirmed that he died from his injuries.

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Arrest and Legal Charges Filed

Capitol Police have taken Danny Luna, aged 22, into custody and formally charged him with murder. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety declined to provide further specifics regarding the precise trigger of the deadly confrontation. Police Chief Mark Miller stated that the arrest represents a significant step toward justice, while acknowledging that it cannot alleviate the profound grief experienced by the victim's loved ones. Miller directed thoughts and prayers to Mahatma's family and friends.

Mahatma's Athletic Career and Record

Mahatma was a freshman at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, located in Wesson, approximately 45 miles south of Jackson. He served as a striker for the Co-Lin Wolves, making 14 appearances during his first three months with the team. His statistical record includes one goal scored in September during a 3-2 victory over National Park College. Before moving to the United States, he played for Watford 'A' in the post-16 Community and Education Football Alliance league. The college announced his signing in February.

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Community Mourning and Official Responses

Copiah-Lincoln Community College President Dewayne Middleton released a statement expressing deep sorrow over the loss. He emphasized that Mahatma would be deeply missed by his teammates and the entire Co-Lin family. A fundraiser established to support the player's family described his death as the loss of someone just beginning a new chapter far from home. They noted that the sudden passing has left coaches, teammates, and friends heartbroken and struggling to comprehend the tragedy.

Green Ghost Tacos Owner Addresses Tragedy

The owner of Green Ghost Tacos issued a formal apology and condolences to the community and the victim's relatives. The owner clarified that the eatery was closed and not conducting business at the time of the shooting. They emphasized that the safety of patrons and employees remains a priority and pledged full cooperation with law enforcement. The owner requested that the community offer compassion and support to those affected while refraining from speculation to respect the ongoing investigation.