Kris Jenner discusses her decision to undergo the MonaLisa Touch laser procedure with a close friend during a recent episode of The Kardashians, explaining the cosmetic benefits.

Kris Jenner revealed she is undergoing a specialized laser procedure to rejuvenate her vaginal tissue, describing the goal as achieving the perfection of the Mona Lisa. The reality television matriarch and mother of the Kardashian-Jenner family discussed the treatment during a lunch scene in the latest episode of Hulu's series The Kardashians. Jenner, who is 71 years old, shared the personal detail with her close friend of nearly 50 years, Shelli Azoff.

Kris Jenner Explains MonaLisa Treatment To Shelli Azoff

Jenner announced her appointment for the procedure while dining with Azoff, the wife of music mogul Irving Azoff and a former high-powered sports agent. When Azoff asked about her plans for the remainder of the day, Jenner casually replied that she was heading to the office of Dr Thaïs Aliabadi, a celebrity OB-GYN known as Dr A. The 71-year-old explicitly stated she was going to receive a MonaLisa treatment, a term that immediately sparked curiosity from her 70-year-old friend.

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Azoff, who is also an art collector, inquired about the nature of the treatment with a smirk. Jenner defined the MonaLisa treatment simply as a laser procedure applied to the vagina. She emphasized that the cosmetic enhancement is designed to make the area perfect, cute, and aesthetically pleasing. Jenner appeared positively beaming while explaining the purpose of the visit to her bemused best friend.

MonaLisa Touch Procedure Mechanics And Benefits

The treatment in question is technically known as the MonaLisa Touch, which utilizes a CO2 fractional laser system. According to the official documentation for the procedure, the laser is designed to prevent and improve the effects of estrogen decrease on vaginal tissues. This condition is typical of many life stages, including menopause and the post-partum period. The process works by rehydrating and nourishing the tissues while reactivating new collagen production.

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Additionally, the procedure aims to restore the correct vaginal microbiome with an acid pH balance. The laser creates tiny micro-injuries that stimulate the body's natural healing process. Beyond cosmetic aesthetics, the treatment is noted for alleviating symptoms such as vaginal dryness, genital irritation, burning, or itching. It also addresses painful intercourse and various urinary symptoms.

Jenner's Broader Approach To Cosmetic Enhancements

Jenner's interest in advanced cosmetic procedures extends beyond genital rejuvenation to significant facial surgeries. She recently underwent a second face and necklift, which was her first such procedure in 15 years. The surgery was performed by plastic surgeon Dr Steven Levine, who provided the viral deep-plane facelift that sparked widespread media attention. This specific procedure is often referred to as the Million Dollar Facelift due to its dramatic results and high cost.

Dr Levine's patient roster reportedly includes A-list actors, supermodels, and other high-profile celebrities. While internet sleuths have alleged that Levine also performed facelifts on Brad Pitt, Lindsay Lohan, and Demi Moore, the primary focus for Jenner remains her own appearance. She has publicly stated that she decided to undergo the facelift to be the best version of herself. The viral nature of her results reportedly left Dr Levine plagued by callers seeking the same procedure.

Jenner Defines Aging Gracefully Through Cosmetic Work

In an interview with Vogue Arabia's September 2025 issue, Jenner elaborated on her philosophy regarding aging and cosmetic surgery. She stated that just because one gets older, it does not mean one should give up on themselves. Jenner noted that if someone feels comfortable in their skin and wishes to age gracefully without intervention, they should not do anything. However, for her, cosmetic procedures are her definition of aging gracefully.

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When Azoff expressed skepticism about Jenner's new fountain of youth, the reality star offered a defiant response. She told her friend to live a little for God's sake. The cost for the MonaLisa Touch procedure typically ranges between $500 and $1,200 per session. The standard treatment plan involves three sessions, each lasting around five minutes, with six-week breaks scheduled between each appointment.