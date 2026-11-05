Kris Jenner Reveals Lamar Odom Drug Incident on The Kardashians

Kris Jenner details a shocking encounter with Lamar Odom involving crack cocaine and a large group of strangers during a Truth or Dare segment on The Kardashians.

Kris Jenner recounted a disturbing memory from her past during a recent episode of The Kardashians, revealing a harrowing night involving her daughter Khloé Kardashian and her ex-husband Lamar Odom. The revelation occurred while Jenner was participating in a game of Truth or Dare at her Palm Springs residence with comedians Nikki Glaser and Fortune Feimster, alongside actress Brenda Song.

The Hotel Room Discovery

Jenner described the moment she and Khloé arrived at a hotel to confront Odom, who they had learned was using crack cocaine. Khloé Kardashian's security team entered the room first, but the scene inside was unlike anything they had anticipated. Approximately 20 people were present, all naked and engaged in a group sexual encounter.

Also read Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Conflict Revealed in Hulu Preview

Khloé Kardashian compared her immediate reaction to a character from the television series Hawaii Five-O. She stated that she began physically attacking the individuals in the room, hitting random people without bothering to introduce herself. When Fortune Feimster asked Jenner who she had punched, Khloé replied that she struck random women present at the encounter.

Jenner's Shocked Reaction

While Khloé was confronting the group, Kris Jenner retreated to the bathroom. There, the 71-year-old matriarch began collecting drugs in trash bags while expressing her disbelief and distress. She questioned how Khloé could treat her mother this way and asked what Odom was doing to her.

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Jenner admitted that she had not thought about this specific incident in years. She found it unusual to share such a personal and traumatic account with Kim Kardashian's guests during their first meeting at the sleepover. The candid story was shared as part of a Truth or Dare game, marking a significant moment of openness on the reality series.

Relationship History Context

The incident took place against the backdrop of the tumultuous relationship between Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom. Khloé married Odom in 2009, just 30 days after they met. She filed for divorce in 2013 but later withdrew the filing following Odom's near-fatal overdose in 2015. Khloé filed for divorce again in 2016, and their divorce was finalized that same year.

The former couple reunited on The Kardashians in 2025, nine years after they parted ways. New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu, offering fans continued insight into their personal lives and past struggles.

Viewer Reaction to Disclosure

The disclosure of this long-held secret has provided viewers with a deeper understanding of the challenges the Kardashian-Jenner family has faced. The raw honesty displayed by Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian during the segment highlighted the ongoing impact of past trauma on their family dynamics. The segment served as a poignant reminder of the personal battles that occur behind the scenes of their public lives.

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Jenner's willingness to discuss such a sensitive topic with her daughter's friends and colleagues demonstrates a shift in how the family handles past controversies. The revelation has sparked discussions among fans about the realities of addiction and its effects on relationships. The episode continues to explore these themes as the family navigates their current lives and public personas.