Kris Jenner Reveals Lamar Odom Circle Jerk Incident During OnlyFans Controversy

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian share shocking details about Lamar Odom's past exploits on The Kardashians, following his announcement of a new OnlyFans account.

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have disclosed explicit details regarding Lamar Odom's past sexual behavior during an episode of their Hulu series The Kardashians. This revelation coincides with Odom's recent announcement that he has launched an OnlyFans page where he claims nothing is off the table.

Truth or Dare Revelation at Palm Springs Home

Jenner, aged seventy-one, recounted the most extreme incident she and her daughter ever experienced while playing Truth or Dare at her Palm Springs residence. The group included Fortune Feimster, Nikki Glaser, and Brenda Song, who co-stars in Kim Kardashian's upcoming film The Fifth Wheel.

Also read Khloe Kardashian Reflects on Lamar Odom Crisis and Future Romance Standards

The story centers on years ago when Jenner and Khloe searched for Odom during his severe drug addiction. They received intelligence that he was hiding in a hotel room. Jenner stated they believed he was being held hostage by sex workers while they were under the influence of weed gummies.

Khloe described bursting into the room to find twenty naked individuals engaged in a circle jerk. She recalled lunging forward and swinging at people while her mother hid in the bathroom. Jenner confirmed she stayed in the restroom collecting drugs into trash bags.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Personal Manifestos

Khloe expressed surprise that her mother would share such a sordid story with Kim's co-stars for the first time on camera. She laughed during a confessional segment, joking about the crack cocaine reference before vowing never to date a freak again.

The Good American co-founder added specific restrictions to her personal manifest list. She stated she should include rules against circle jerks, orgies, and hardcore drugs in her future dating criteria. This statement highlights the lasting impact of her turbulent relationship with Odom.

Odom last appeared on the show in February two thousand twenty-five. He met with Khloe to return belongings after nearly a decade apart. He arrived with red roses, champagne, and a cake, marking a significant moment in their post-divorce dynamic.

Odom's New Platform and Professional History

Lamar Odom announced on October twenty-eight that he joined OnlyFans. His real estate girlfriend Rachel Bradley also joined the platform alongside him. The former NBA star plans to share previously unexposed sides of his wild life through the subscription service.

Odom played for four major teams during his fourteen-year career. He won back-to-back championships with the Lakers in two thousand nine and two thousand ten. He was also named NBA Sixth Man of the Year in two thousand eleven.

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The couple married in two thousand nine after dating for one month. Khloe filed for divorce in two thousand thirteen. Odom suffered a near-fatal overdose in two thousand fifteen at the Love Ranch brothel in Nevada.

Legal Issues and Sobriety Claims

Odom endured six heart attacks and twelve strokes, leading to a three-day coma. He required months of rehabilitation before Khloe finalized their divorce in two thousand sixteen. She had paused the proceedings to assist with his recovery from chemical dependence.

In January two thousand twenty-six, Odom was arrested in Las Vegas for DUI and two misdemeanor driving violations. He discussed his subsequent education on addiction with Page Six in April, stating he is completely sober.

He compared his brain disease to cancer, noting that education helps him stay sober. The Daily Mail contacted Odom, Khloe, and Kris for comment regarding the Truth or Dare incident. No immediate response was provided at the time of publication.