Kris Jenner shares her facelift decision in August 2025 while Judi Dench comments on cosmetic surgery. Read about their contrasting views on aging and beauty.

Actress Judi Dench has offered her candid perspective on the growing trend of elderly celebrities undergoing cosmetic procedures, while reality television mogul Kris Jenner has provided specific details about her own recent surgical updates. Dench, who recently addressed the advantages of reaching her nineties, stated that she sees no benefits in being over the age of 90. When asked about the possibility of joining other stars in seeking a more youthful appearance through surgical intervention, the veteran actress quipped that it is too late for her because the whole thing has dropped off. She noted that she is certainly not looking to undergo a facelift at this stage in her life. This comment comes as Jenner, 69, recently opened up about her own choices regarding cosmetic enhancements in a major interview. The reality star and mother of the Kardashian-Jenner family has been the subject of intense public scrutiny and fan speculation regarding her youthful appearance for months, prompting her to finally go transparent about her medical procedures.

Kris Jenner Facelift Timing Details

Kris Jenner revealed the precise timing of her latest cosmetic procedure in a cover story for Vogue Arabia published on Tuesday, August 26. The interview served as a direct response to the ongoing rumors and questions circulating online about her physical appearance. Jenner explained that she had previously undergone a facelift approximately 15 years ago, which naturally meant that the time had come for another procedure. She confirmed that she decided to have the surgery in August 2025 to maintain her personal standards and well-being. The decision was not made lightly, but rather as a calculated step to ensure she felt comfortable and confident in her own skin.

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The reality television personality emphasized that the goal of her surgery was not merely to reverse time, but to align her outward appearance with her inner vitality. She stated that she wants to be the best version of herself because that process makes her happy. Her reasoning was straightforward: getting older does not mean one should give up on themselves or their personal grooming routines. For Jenner, maintaining her appearance is an act of self-care and empowerment rather than vanity. She chose to share these details publicly to demystify the process and offer a different perspective on aging gracefully. By being transparent, she hopes to inspire others who may be hesitant about seeking similar enhancements due to societal stigma or personal doubt.

Doctor Referrals And Industry Impact

Jenner took the opportunity to publicly commend her plastic surgeon, Dr. Steven Levine, for his work on her August 2025 procedure. She expressed that she wanted to give him his flowers for the results he delivered, acknowledging the skill required to achieve such natural-looking outcomes. This public endorsement has significant implications for the doctor, as Jenner possesses a massive platform and a vast network of high-profile contacts. She admitted that she decided to come clean about the procedure partly to help others who are similarly thinking about getting plastic surgery. Sharing her experience is meant to be inspirational for people who are not feeling so great about themselves or who are struggling with self-image issues related to aging.

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However, access to Dr. Steven Levine remains exclusive and highly regulated. Jenner revealed that there is only one way to get an appointment with the renowned surgeon, and potential patients must have the secret password. This detail highlights the elite nature of high-end cosmetic medicine and the influence Jenner holds within that industry. Despite the exclusivity, she remains open to helping her peers navigate these choices. Her transparency about the process extends beyond just the surgery itself, as she has previously shared details about other medical procedures, including her hip replacement. She filmed her hip replacement surgery for her eponymous podcast, demonstrating her conviction that sharing these personal health journeys can be helpful to the public. She believes that by trying her best to do what she can to feel good and healthy, she sets a positive example for her audience and her family.

Podcast Unity And Relationship News

In the same interview, Jenner addressed the dynamics within her extended family and professional circle. She spoke about the unity that she and her family maintain, noting how they support and uplift one another despite external pressures. Some outsiders have been pitting the family members against one another, but Jenner emphasized that they do not believe in that approach. Her relationship with her family is a core part of her life, and she stated that her blessing is her family. If she can be a part of their lives in the best way possible, then she is thrilled. This familial support system provides her with the confidence to make personal choices, such as undergoing cosmetic surgery, without fear of judgment from her closest loved ones. Her podcast discussions often revolve around these themes of resilience, health, and family loyalty.

Separately from Jenner's revelations, other entertainment news continues to circulate in the broader lifestyle and celebrity sphere. Reports have emerged regarding a split between dancer and singer JoJo Siwa and her boyfriend Chris Hughes after one year of dating. While this news is unrelated to the cosmetic surgery discussions, it highlights the constant flow of relationship updates in the celebrity world. JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes were a prominent couple in recent years, and their separation marks another chapter in Siwa's public life. As celebrities like Jenner and Siwa navigate their personal and professional journeys, the public remains engaged with their stories, whether they involve medical transparency or relationship changes. The intersection of aging, beauty standards, and public life continues to be a dominant topic in media coverage, with figures like Judi Dench and Kris Jenner offering contrasting yet equally valid viewpoints on how to handle the passage of time.