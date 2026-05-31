Kris Jenner Obtains Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Kris Jenner has obtained a restraining order to shield herself and her six children from a man she claims is a stalker. The 70-year-old submitted the request after accusing Kyle Robert DeWick, 40, of trying to visit her daughter Kylie at home multiple times in 2021 and being repeatedly turned away by her guards.

Kris Jenner has obtained a restraining order to shield herself and her six children from a man she claims is a stalker. The 70-year-old submitted the request after accusing Kyle Robert DeWick, 40, of trying to visit her daughter Kylie at home multiple times in 2021 and being repeatedly turned away by her guards.

DeWick was arrested on his fifth attempt and Kris claimed he deluded himself into thinking she was communicating with him and encouraging him to propose to Kylie. According to Kris, DeWick recently relaunched his bid to get close to the family by trying to contact their neighbors, looking into residences for sale nearby and even touring a property within a mile of the Kardashian-Jenners' home.

Kris claimed she had been informed that DeWick has a criminal history, including a violent assault, and requested a restraining order for herself and her children. The judge granted the order less than three hours later. Under the terms of the restraining order, DeWick is barred from contacting the family directly or indirectly and is required to stay at least 100 yards from them, their homes, their workplaces and their cars.

Kris also accused DeWick of filing a federal petition in 2024 demanding access to the Kardashian-Jenners and accusing her and her daughters of surveilling him and interfering with his imagined relationship with Kylie. Although Kris repudiated any charge of placing DeWick under surveillance, she added that his claims and anger at her are extremely concerning and insisted she was suffering severe emotional distress and anxiety on his account.

Kris accused DeWick of attempting to get close to the family by communicating with realtors about homes for sale near their homes and even toured a home adjacent to Kim's, which had once been owned by her ex-husband Kanye West. Kris enlisted the help of a private security firm to protect her and her family and the director of investigations, John Romero, claimed DeWick made pointed inquiries about the neighbors and insisted on meeting them before making an offer, which raised the seller's antennae.

The seller contacted Romero's company and Kris requested a restraining order to protect herself and her children from DeWick's alleged harassment





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Kris Jenner Restraining Order Stalker Kyle Robert Dewick Kylie Jenner

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