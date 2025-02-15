Kris Jenner Lists Iconic Hidden Hills Mansion for $13.5 Million

The famous Hidden Hills mansion, featured in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, is on the market for $13.5 million. The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home has been redesigned and is ready for its next chapter.

Kris Jenner is ready to part with her famous Hidden Hills mansion, placing the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home on the market for $13.5 million. The iconic property, featured extensively in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, is being listed in partnership with Tomer Fridman, a longtime friend and real estate agent. Built in 2010 with her then-husband Caitlyn Jenner, the 8,860-square-foot home on over 1.5 acres has witnessed many family milestones.

After years of being empty, the home has undergone a complete redesign by celebrity designer Ryan Saghian, who describes it as 'ready for its next chapter.' Jenner expresses her fondness for the house, sharing, 'I’ve shared so many unforgettable memories in this incredible home with my family, and I’m excited to see it start a new chapter with its next owners.' The grand residence boasts a circular stone driveway, a fountain, and a portico adorned with vines. Inside, guests are greeted by a double-level foyer with a grand staircase leading to the upper level. The formal dining room features floor-to-ceiling windows and a gold chandelier, while the formal living room showcases a tray ceiling, dark hardwood floors, and a stone fireplace. The large kitchen is a chef's dream, complete with two center islands, multiple ovens, and a butler's pantry with a dedicated frozen yogurt machine. A less formal seating area offers a cozy retreat with a flat-screen TV, a second fireplace, and glass doors leading to the backyard. A bar area adds to the home's entertainment features. Upstairs, guests find six bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom, reflecting diverse styles and sizes. The dedicated office space provides a serene workspace





