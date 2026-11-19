Kris Jenner, 71, revealed that she is undergoing the MonaLisa Touch, a CO2 fractional laser treatment for the vagina, during the most recent Kardashians episode.

"I'm going to Dr. A's office to get a MonaLisa treatment," Jenner—referring to her gynecologist Dr.during the Nov. 18 episode of the Hulu series. "A MonaLisa treatment is a laser in your vagina makes it really perfect and cute and other lovely things.

" As her BFF—who compared it to a "fountain of youth" after the explanation—laughed, the 71-year-old teased, "It's great. Live a little, for God's sake.

Also read Dune Part Three Release Date and Cast Details Confirmed for 2026

" The minimally invasive treatment uses a CO2 fractional laser to help with vaginal dryness and atrophy—common symptoms of menopause—by rehydrating the tissue and promoting collagen production to restore the vagina's correct microbiome. The momager knows that sometimes, you need to get your ass up and work—and that applies to slowing down the aging process. After all, she previously revealed that shethat August.

"I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy. ""Just because you get older, it doesn't mean you should give up on yourself," she reflected. "If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully—meaning you don't want to do anything—then don't do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully.

"Jenner isn't the only celeb who's shared insight into their experiences going under the knife. Read on to keep up with what more stars have shared about their own journeys. The Oscar winner admitted she “can’t really get very much done” in order to maintain "movement in my face,” but she has volunteered as tribute on some procedures.in September 2026.

“If my skin is going to be a little saggier than I would like, at least it looks dewy and pretty. ” But while she has she has gone through with the Botox, she won't bite the bullet on another popular procedure.

“I would love to have a buccal fat removal,” she added of the minor plastic surgery, where fat pads are removed from the lower cheeks for a slimmer look. “I can’t because everybody would know, but just know that I want that. ”“Oh, I’m really nervous about these fat transfers,” she noted.

“I support other people doing them because I want to continue to watch and see what happens, but I don’t know about that. ”"I'm officially day five post-surgery and I feel pretty much back to normal for the most part," she shared in her January 2026 TikTok video.

"I did a lift and an implant. Recovery hasn't been as tough as I thought that it would be. This is a surgery that I have been wanting to do for quite some time now, really, since I stopped breastfeeding my daughter. My girls just never set the same as they did before.

Advertisement

" "My kids and husband all fought me on this decision saying 'mom/wife you don't need it, please don't do it, what can we do to talk you out of it," she recounted on Instagram. "But look at the results!!!! And now my husband and kids are all so happy with the results!!!!!! And truth is, it's MY decision, not theirs.

" "I'm loving every minute of my next decade and my 'refresh'!!!!!!!! " Alexis added. "It's subtle, but it's AMAZING!!!! ""After 25 years of debate," Rulla shared, "I finally decided to go ahead and get my rhinoplasty and a very minuscule lip lift while I was at it.

"in August 2025, “I wish I could go back and be that person. I was so hung up on this idea that I needed to be attractive to men so that I could survive. ” Still, she admitted, “I probably will , but I'm just not as concerned with it right now. ” "My skin is tighter," the reality star noted during the July 2025 episode.

"I feel more youthful, more beautiful, more confident than ever before. "alum debuted a jaw-dropping transformation after deciding to remove her gigantic breast implants on the July 30, 2025 episode of E! 's makeover series "This reversal has been one of the most liberating and healing decisions I’ve ever made," Larissa exclusively told E! News after downsizing from 1,500 cc implants to 700 cc implants..

"It feels like I reclaimed a part of myself that I had put aside for the sake of an image, for expectations that weren’t truly mine. "star shared a laundry list of plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures she's undergone over the years in a June 2025host, who had been open through the years about never getting Botox, revealed in March 2025 that he had embarked on his cosmetic journey and finally got the injectable procedure, which aims to reduce wrinkles.

Allure PerspectivesAccording to the former Disney Channel star, adults around her at the time had told her that she "needed to do it in order to get a show.

" "At the same time, I was like, 'If you're going to take my boobs out, I want lipo,'" she said in a 2025 episode of herAfter years of denying cosmetic procedures, the lifestyle expert confessed in a February 2024 episode of her eponymous podcast that she“My biggest regret with my boobs is that I don't know if I solely did it for me,” Jana said, "I've had fillers in various places and Botox, but I stopped like, four years ago. And that is the extent.

"alum, a mother of seven, underwent a Brazlian butt lift and tummy tuck in 2016, and another tummy tuck, liposuction and breast reduction surgery in December 2024. "I pray that my kids never struggle with their body images enough to mutilate their bodies to be skinny," she said on. "I think a little nip and tuck in terms of a nose job, or like a boob job is OK.

But to go through this to be skinny is mental illness, truly. And I say that with the most respect to anyone going through it.

"Blanchard underwent a rhinoplasty and septoplasty in April 2024, three months after she was released from prison (where she served seven years for her role in the murder of her mother"I wanted people to see how, when you come out, the scars and the cuts and what it really looks like," sheof the procedure. "I literally looked like I'd been in a car crash and the car had won, but five days later you're presentable.

Ten days later I was in a restaurant completely fine.

" As for why the Bravo star was so open about her face lift journey? As she noted, "Being on a reality TV show, obviously it's going to look weird if I come back next season looking 10 years younger, which I do, obviously.

"The former Bravo star has been candid about her plastic surgery procedures in the past, including getting a nose job, having breast implants and dabbling with Botox and filler. And in 2024, she turned to CellSound's body sculpting treatment to tighten her stomach. March 2024.

Advertisement

"I have lines on my stomach that I haven't had since before I got pregnant. I think any mother knows after kids the elasticity of your skin will never be the same.

"“i’ll tell you what i’ve had! ” she wrote on Instagram in July 2024.

“you’re partially correct. tox in 11’s, outer brow, and my neck. ellevate for my neck in 2019 by @theneckdoctor minimal lip filler bc my face is too small to handle very much and filler in my chin. absolutely no filler anywhere else and def no bleph yet. hope this helps! i’ll keep yall posted if i do anything else. ”, with a black bandage wrapped around her head.

"I had a fat transplant put into my hands because I hated my hands, and the worst part was the lipo coming out of my leg to fill my hands. Believe it or not, that's the most pain I've had.

" "I had work done on my double chin. We call it the turkey gobbler, runs in my family," she said on the March 2024 episode of herpodcast.

"No matter what I was going through, no matter how much weight I lost, I still felt I had something there. " "They look really incredible when I take my top off and my bra off," she shared on a March 2025 episode of herIn addition to getting candid on using Ozempic for weight loss, the talk show host admitted that her 2021 facelift was "the worst thing that I ever did,""I've never had any work-work done, but I went through a phase when I was smoking pot when I was really obsessed with getting facial injections," the "Born This Way" singer told radio hostin 2013.

"I was going to this strip mall in Chicago in the back…Everybody was like, 'You are a nut job. '... I'm telling you, I wasn't exactly in the best frame of mind, and I would smoke a bunch of joints and have some drinks and I would be like, 'Oh, let's go see my girl' and we would drive to this strip mall and I would get shot up with a bunch of whatever, Juvéderm, and then leave.

" She continued, "Now all the stuff is gone. Before I shot the 'Applause' video, was like, 'Gaga, I love you but if you don't stop injecting s--t in your face I'm going to just kill you.

'"on the show that she got plastic surgery at the beginning of her career in order to make her eyes look bigger. "And after I had it done, the ball did roll for me," she said. "And I wondered, did I give in to the man? " She added, "I have to live with every decision that I've made.

And it got me to where we are today. And I'm not going to look back.

"in 2002. "I've had a little plastic surgery. I've had a little lipo. I've had a little Botox.

And you know what? None of it works. None of it.

"in 2007. "I slept like a baby for the first time in years. As far as all the other , as boring as it sounds, it's still mine. All of it.

Still mine.

"View More Photos From Celebs Who've Admitted to Getting Plastic Surgery or Cosmetic Procedures