Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Reveal Lamar Odom Story on The Kardashians

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian disclose a dramatic past incident involving Lamar Odom during a Truth or Dare segment on their Hulu series, The Kardashians.

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian recently revealed startling details about a chaotic past incident involving Lamar Odom during a Truth or Dare game on their Hulu series, The Kardashians. The revelation occurred on a Thursday episode, framing the family matriarch and her daughter sharing a candid moment about the former NBA star's turbulent history with addiction and relationships.

Truth or Dare Revelation Context

The disclosure took place at Jenner's Palm Springs home, where the pair hosted an evening with Fortune Feimster, Nikki Glaser, and Brenda Song. The guests included Song, who is set to star alongside Kim Kardashian in the upcoming comedy movie, The Fifth Wheel. Jenner, aged 71, initiated the story by describing what she termed the most crazy thing she and Khloe had ever done. The segment came shortly after Odom announced his entry into the adult content industry on October 28, stating that nothing was off the table for his new OnlyFans account.

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The Hotel Room Incident Details

Jenner recounted how she and Khloe, who were under the influence of weed gummies at the time, received intelligence about Odom hiding in a hotel room. Odom, now 46, was in the throes of severe drug addiction while living in Los Angeles. The duo believed he was being held hostage by sex workers and decided to intervene. Jenner described their mission to extract him from the situation, noting that the security team associated with Khloe had already entered the premises to secure the former athlete.

Violence and Drug Confiscation

Khloe Kardashian described the scene inside the room as a circle jerk involving approximately twenty naked individuals. She stated that she lunged into the room and began physically fighting the people present, while her mother hid in the bathroom. Once secure, Jenner spent time collecting drugs and placing them into trash bags. Khloe ordered the women in the room to leave the premises immediately. The incident highlighted the extreme lengths the family went to during Odom's darkest period of chemical dependency.

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Kardashian Vows on Future Relationships

Kim Kardashian expressed surprise that her mother would expose such a sordid story to new guests. Jenner admitted it was unlike anything she had ever seen in her life. Following the recounting, Khloe joked about adding strict criteria to her dating manifest, explicitly banning circle jerks, orgies, and hardcore drugs. She emphasized her resolve to never date a freak again, marking a stark contrast to her past marriage which began in 2009 after just one month of dating.

Odom Health History and OnlyFans Launch

Lamar Odom's recent OnlyFans announcement follows a difficult journey through health crises. He suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2015 at the Love Ranch brothel in Nevada, which resulted in six heart attacks, twelve strokes, and a three-day coma. Khloe had paused their divorce to assist with his rehabilitation, but the divorce was finalized in 2016. Odom was later arrested for driving under the influence in Las Vegas in January 2026. He has since claimed full sobriety and is sharing previously unseen aspects of his life through his new platform alongside real estate agent Rachel Bradley.