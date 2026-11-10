Kris Bowers On Creating A Love Letter With 'The Eyes Of Ghana’ Music

“We wanted this score to be a love letter to Ghana and to the history of film,” composer Kris Bowers says of his work on The Eyes of Ghana.

Magenta TV’s Cypriot-Set Thriller ‘Brothers’ Wasn’t Allowed To Shoot In The Country. The Producers Explain Why: “The Reasons Were Political” How A Mistake In Warner Bros.

Contracts Helped Eleven Film & Jack Thorne Land ‘Lord Of The Flies’ TV Rights — ThessalonikiThe Oscar-winning musician was speaking at Deadline’s Sound & Screen Film event, where a live orchestra performed parts of Bowers’ score. Oscar-Winning Director Ben Proudfoot Talks Historical Significance Of ‘The Eyes Of Ghana’, Scoring Doc At Abbey Road Studios & Why Project Was A “Full Circle Moment” For Barack ObamaThe Eyes of Ghana details the rise and fall of Nkrumah, a towering figure of African history who served as Ghana’s first President and led decolonial efforts across the continent.

Also read Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Reveal Lamar Odom Story on The Kardashians

Nkrumah was toppled in 1966 by a CIA-orchestrated military coup. As a result, the films made during Nkrumah’s time were ordered to be burned. Hesse is the film’s unsung cinematic hero, along with his protégé, filmmaker and producer Anita Afonu.

The documentary unveils a huge archive of surviving celluloid films from Africa’s liberation era in the 20th century, which were long thought to be destroyed but were quietly safeguarded by Hesse for more than 60 years.after Proudfoot sent him a sizzle reel of the footage he was working with.

Advertisement

“I remember watching it in my car,” Bowers says. “After I finished watching it, I was filled with emotion just because of how much, as a Black man, my own history is lost. And it’s sad that at some point you have to give up. So, the idea that someone like Chris Hesse has preserved this history and a vision of people that look like me that I had never seen from that era made me feel incredibly moved.

”’ Proudfoot and Nana Adwoa Frimpong, Afonu, Bwayo and Brandon Somerhalder alongside Higher Ground’s Ethan Lewis and Vinnie Malhotra. Barack and Michelle Obama are executive producers. The film was released as a one-night theatrical event across the U.S. and Canada on October 28. It is currently enjoying a sold-out run at DocHouse in London.

The film also screened at the Dikan Center in Accra, Ghana. Co-CEOs Shade WB Pics In First Earnings Report As Mega-Studio; Streamer NewsBell, Menzel, Gad & Groff To Reprise ‘Frozen’ Roles In Nat Geo/Disney Animation Series