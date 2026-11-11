KRG Leaders Host Global Summit in Sulaymaniyah Amid Post-War Middle East Shift

Top security and business leaders gather in Kurdistan for the Slemani Strategic Forum to discuss regional stability following US-Iran conflict developments.

Senior security officials and global business executives are converging on Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, this week for the Slemani Strategic Forum. The event serves as a critical platform for charting a new geopolitical pathway in the Middle East following significant shifts in US foreign policy. Participants aim to define the region's role in a post-conflict era, specifically addressing the aftermath of recent military engagements between the United States and Iran.

KRG Positions Itself as Regional Stability Bridge

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) seeks to leverage its semi-autonomous status and geographic proximity to Iran to become a central hub for security and economic cooperation. Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the KRG, emphasized that Kurdish leadership has consistently supported American interests through complex diplomatic challenges. He stated that the forum aims to showcase the region as a partner in building lasting prosperity and navigating international complexities. The KRG hopes to attract deeper ties with Washington by positioning itself as an entrepreneur-driven zone for innovation and investment.

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US-Iran Conflict Dynamics Shape Economic Outlook

Recent declarations by US President Donald Trump regarding the conclusion of hostilities with Iran have fundamentally altered the strategic landscape. Trump announced that the war against Iran is effectively over and that further offensive actions are unlikely. This statement follows sweeping Democratic victories in the US midterm elections, which both Trump and Vice President JD Vance attributed to public dissatisfaction with the war's economic impact. The US economy continues to recover from inflation spikes under former President Joe Biden, while Iranian actions in the Strait of Hormuz disrupted oil shipments. These factors influenced voter sentiment ahead of the election, prompting a shift toward diplomatic resolution rather than continued military engagement.

Talabani Family Advocates for Diplomatic Engagement

Qubad Talabani previously praised Trump as a master negotiator during the Delphi Economic Forum in Greece earlier in 2026. He expressed hope that Trump could secure agreements similar to those achieved in Venezuela following the capture of Nicolas Maduro. Although a Memorandum of Understanding brokered by VP Vance collapsed, the principles of broader economic cooperation remain relevant. The KRG delegation views the current pause in hostilities as an opportunity to expand energy sector partnerships. They anticipate that American companies may increase their operational footprint in Iraq and potentially engage with Iran under new frameworks.

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Global Delegates Attend High-Level Policy Discussions

The summit features prominent speakers including Bafel Talabani and Nizar Amedi, the current President of Iraq. Amedi, a former chief of staff to multiple Iraqi presidents, brings extensive experience in national governance to the discussions. The event draws officials from numerous nations including Greece, the UK, Brazil, Kuwait, Jordan, Romania, Kosovo, Ukraine, India, Italy, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Turkey, Nigeria, Colombia, and Spain. This diverse attendance underscores the international interest in stabilizing the Middle East and integrating it into global markets.

Strategic Forum Outlines Future Investment Opportunities

Business and media leaders from across the globe will participate in panels focused on concrete economic opportunities. The agenda includes discussions on how to translate political stability into tangible commercial growth for the region. Organizers expect attendees to explore sectors beyond energy, aiming to diversify the local economy. The forum runs Thursday and Friday in Sulaymaniyah, providing a structured environment for high-level negotiations. Stakeholders hope these interactions will result in long-term partnerships that benefit both the KRG and international investors.