Dmitry Peskov labels Ukrainian naval drone attacks on Russian ships in Libya and the Baltic Sea as dangerous trends, while Germany urges stability in the region.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov of the Kremlin has formally characterized recent Ukrainian military operations against Russian naval assets in Libya and the Baltic Sea as a very dangerous trend. This statement was issued during a press briefing in Moscow on Monday, directly addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's public announcement regarding the sinking of the Russian corvette Merkury. The Kremlin spokesperson indicated that the defense ministry is currently processing the details of the incident and will provide official information if deemed appropriate.

Navy Strikes and Diplomatic Fallout

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on the social media platform X that Ukrainian naval drones successfully sank the Russian corvette Merkury off the coast of Libya. He also reported strikes on a cargo ship and the destruction of a military helicopter. Local authorities in Libya confirmed that the vessel was severely damaged by an explosion and fire while docked at the port of Benghazi in eastern Libya. At least ten crew members, comprising both Russian and Libyan nationals, were injured in the attack.

Also read Russian Cargo Ship Hit by Drones in Baltic Sea Sparks NATO Response

The eastern-based administration in Libya stated that the ship had stopped for refueling and supplies while returning to Russia. They added that a joint investigation with Moscow has been launched to determine the precise causes of the incident. The United Nations mission in Libya has also expressed serious concern over the attacks, calling for an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into the events.

Germany Monitors Baltic Sea Escalation

Meanwhile, the German government has issued warnings against escalation in the Baltic Sea region following allegations of a Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland. Government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius stated that Berlin is monitoring these attacks closely. He emphasized that there is no interest in seeing an escalation in this region, noting that stability and security are of utmost importance to Germany.

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When asked if Germany had communicated to Ukraine that the conflict should not spread geographically, Kornelius clarified that they had expressed concerns about stability and wished to leave the matter at that. This diplomatic caution contrasts with the Kremlin's harder stance, as Dmitry Peskov described the combined actions in Libya and the Baltic as a worrying development in the ongoing war.

Russia Demands European Peace Commitments

In a broader diplomatic move, Peskov announced that Russia intends to initiate contacts with European countries to assess their willingness to contribute to peace in Ukraine. The Kremlin official stated that Moscow wants to determine if European partners are prepared to support a peaceful settlement rather than prolonging the conflict. He specifically mentioned the need to evaluate whether the so-called Coalition of the Willing is seeking peace or continuing the war.

The spokesperson also addressed the issue of frozen Russian assets, declaring both the immobilization of funds and the use of their income as illegal under international law. He noted that the managing organization, Euroclear, considers the seizure of these funds by European countries to be legally impossible. Peskov praised Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever for his firm and balanced position regarding the potential legal consequences of confiscating these assets.

Humanitarian Operations and Nuclear Speculation

Regarding the Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka, Peskov stated that Moscow's position on a proposed joint humanitarian operation remains unchanged. He claimed that Russia has received no response from Kiev, suggesting that the Ukrainian leadership is unwilling to pursue such an arrangement despite claims by officials. The initiative, he added, remains relevant to Moscow's strategic objectives.

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Finally, Peskov addressed reports from German media claiming that Russia was preparing to launch a satellite carrying a nuclear weapon into orbit before the end of the year. He stated he was unaware of these reports, which cited Western intelligence suggesting the spacecraft, dubbed Sputnik-S, had already been assembled and stored in Russia. The Kremlin did not confirm or deny the technical capabilities of such a launch, focusing instead on diplomatic grievances.