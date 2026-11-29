Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Sunday that European countries were hindering peace efforts in Ukraine by refusing to negotiate directly one-on-one with

Nov 29 - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Sunday that European countries were hindering peace efforts in Ukraine by refusing to negotiate directly one-on-one with Russia and by calling for contingents of troops to help oversee a settlement.

Peskov told state television in Russia's ally Belarus that while European countries wanted to take part in negotiations now led by the United States — bringing together Russian and Ukrainian negotiators — its statements were unhelpful.

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"Here, we are encountering problems ... the Europeans say that as soon as we get close to a settlement on Ukraine, we'll introduce a European contingent," Russian news agencies quoted Peskov as saying. "And this is the very reason why the special military operation was launched," he said, using the term coined by the Russian leadership for the 2022 invasion of its neighbour.