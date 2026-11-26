Dmitry Peskov argues EU budget allocations to Kyiv reduce willingness for peace. Details on prisoner exchanges, body repatriations, and G20 attendance plans follow.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet made a final decision regarding his attendance at the G20 summit scheduled for December 14-15 in Miami. The Russian president will face a particularly busy schedule throughout December, which includes regional visits, the opening of new infrastructure projects, and meetings of presidential councils. These domestic obligations are expected to dominate his itinerary, leaving the final determination on international travel to a later stage as the event approaches.

Peskov used a news conference in Moscow on Thursday to deliver a stark warning regarding European financial commitments to Ukraine. He argued that substantial EU funding allocated for the next seven-year budget period would directly undermine peace efforts. The Kremlin official stated that these financial resources would finance the continuation of the war rather than facilitate a diplomatic resolution. He characterized the situation as the Kiev regime being encouraged by Europeans to reject peace.

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The spokesperson emphasized that the allocation of these funds would make the government in Kyiv less willing to engage in meaningful peace negotiations. He stated that Moscow views this financial support as a catalyst for Kiev to remain more inclined toward continuing the conflict. Peskov argued that European funding would make Kiev less willing to engage in peace efforts and more disposed toward continuing the war to the detriment of Ukrainian citizens.

Peskov highlighted the economic trade-offs involved in these international aid packages, asserting that increased funding for Ukraine reduces resources available for domestic needs in European taxpayer countries. He specifically identified citizens in France, Italy, and Germany as being negatively impacted by these financial decisions. Instead of renovating schools, building new hospitals, or paying benefits, the money is being spent on ammunition. He stressed that this money could have been used to raise teachers and doctors salaries.

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While criticizing financial aid, Peskov provided updates on practical humanitarian efforts currently in progress. He confirmed that Russian and Ukrainian intelligence services are actively working with mediators and the ombudsmen of both nations to prepare comprehensive lists for a prisoner exchange agreement. He noted that this preparatory work was agreed upon during talks in Abu Dhabi earlier this month and is expected to be completed soon.

This diplomatic context includes the recent exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers between the two nations. Ukraine announced it had received 250 bodies that Russia claimed were of Ukrainian soldiers, with Moscow confirming it had been handed back 22 bodies in return. These exchanges represent one of the rare concrete results of talks since the invasion in 2022. The Ukrainian organization responsible for prisoner treatment confirmed the repatriation of the 250 deceased individuals on Telegram.

Peskov also addressed concerns voiced by the United States regarding a possible expansion of the conflict in Ukraine. He interpreted these American concerns as referring to Kiev attempts to extend the geographical scope of the war. Moscow views these US apprehensions as focused on Ukrainian military strategies rather than Russian actions. This perspective aligns with the Kremlin narrative that external actors are prolonging the hostilities through support and encouragement.