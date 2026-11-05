The Kremlin asserts that President Trump retains full control over US foreign policy despite recent election results, while other global leaders anticipate geopolitical shifts.

Dmitry Peskov, the senior spokesperson for the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin, firmly rejected the notion that recent United States midterm election results would significantly alter the strategic relationship between Moscow and Washington. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Peskov emphasized that the electoral outcomes constitute a purely internal affair for American citizens, carrying negligible weight in the broader context of international diplomacy and Russian foreign policy interests.

Trump Controls Foreign Policy Regardless of Midterms

Peskov stated unequivocally that President Donald Trump continues to exercise his full presidential powers and will maintain his established approach to foreign policy without interruption. The Kremlin's position asserts that all other political developments within the United States are secondary to the direct authority of the executive branch, suggesting that Russia's diplomatic engagements will remain consistent regardless of legislative changes in Congress.

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During a press briefing on Wednesday, the Kremlin spokesperson reiterated this stance, expressing hope that the United States would continue its engagement with Russia, particularly concerning the ongoing purported peace negotiations for Ukraine. Peskov indicated that the Russian government sincerely counts on President Trump to persist with his peacemaking efforts, viewing the continuity of the executive leadership as the primary determinant for future diplomatic outcomes.

Focus on Ukraine Ceasefire and Humanitarian Efforts

The Kremlin's immediate diplomatic focus remains on the humanitarian initiatives led by First Lady Melania Trump, who recently hosted representatives from both Russia and Ukraine at the White House. These discussions aimed to expand upon a limited ceasefire agreement negotiated in the city of Oleshky, which successfully facilitated the evacuation of civilians and the delivery of essential food and medical supplies.

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First Lady Trump confirmed the success of these initial operations, stating that the evacuation of hundreds of civilians and the shipment of aid had proceeded as planned. She urged both nations to utilize the courage demonstrated in Oleshky to find common ground, describing the temporary truce as a spark capable of illuminating the best in humanity and serving as a foundation for a more enduring peace agreement.

Conflicting Kremlin Views on Trump's Political Future

While Peskov projected an image of stability due to Trump's continued executive authority, former President Dmitry Medvedev, who now leads the Russian Security Council, offered a more nuanced and potentially volatile perspective. Medvedev described Trump as unpredictable but suggested that the recent electoral shifts would place the president in a more sensitive political environment that might constrain his ability to make dramatic foreign policy decisions.

Medvedev warned that the impeachment pendulum would continue to swing regardless of the political climate, implying that Trump's decision-making power would be limited by domestic opposition. He further predicted that the Ukrainian government might begin to ignore what he termed a weakened United States president, contrasting sharply with his previous assessments of ongoing useful consultations with Washington regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

Global Leaders Anticipate Shifts in World Relations

International observers, particularly leaders of leftist governments, have reacted to the election results with optimism regarding potential changes in geopolitical dynamics. President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa expressed hope that Democrats taking control of Congress would introduce a new era in world relations, fostering a coming together of minds on bilateral matters.

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Ramaphosa stated that his administration is looking forward to finding proper paths forward on geopolitics, trade, and investment, suggesting that the shift in US legislative power could create new opportunities for international cooperation and diplomatic resolution of ongoing global tensions.