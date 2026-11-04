Kremlin Confirms Trilateral Talks for Trump, Putin, and Xi at APEC Summit

Russia, China, and the US discuss a historic trilateral meeting between Trump, Putin, and Xi in Shenzhen during the APEC summit on November 18 and 19.

The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that diplomatic efforts are actively underway to facilitate a historic meeting between United States President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. This potential trilateral summit is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ( APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, on November 18 and 19.

Kremlin Confirms Diplomatic Discussions

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov provided the first official confirmation regarding these high-level talks during a press conference on Tuesday. He stated that detailed discussions for the first meeting between the three global leaders have been held between American, Chinese, and Russian officials. Peskov noted that there is a general understanding among the participants that such a meeting would be both worthwhile and extremely useful for international relations.

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The spokesperson emphasized that work toward arranging the specific logistics of this encounter is ongoing. He expressed hope that the details would be finalized in the next few days, signaling a significant step toward direct dialogue between the leaders of these major global powers.

China's Cautious Diplomatic Stance

The Chinese Foreign Ministry adopted a more reserved tone compared to the Russian announcements. Officials stated they were currently in communication with relevant parties regarding the meeting between the Chinese and Russian heads of state. Notably, the ministry did not explicitly mention President Trump's attendance in the same meeting as President Putin in their initial statement.

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However, previous reports indicated that President Trump and President Xi were expected to meet separately at the APEC summit. Furthermore, bilateral talks between the US and China were also anticipated at the G20 summit scheduled to take place in Miami in December. This suggests that while Beijing is open to high-level engagement, it may prefer to manage the scheduling of multilateral events carefully.

Scheduling Dynamics in Shenzhen

Since China is hosting the APEC meeting in Shenzhen, it holds the decisive power over the scheduling decisions for any side events. This position allows Beijing to either facilitate a trilateral meeting or obstruct it, depending on its strategic interests. A source indicated that Washington and Moscow are both keen for the three leaders to meet and have been actively attempting to persuade Beijing to agree to the proposal.

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier offered insight into Beijing's potential hesitation. He stated that President Xi seemed confused when asked about a possible trilateral summit during their meeting in China last week. Steinmeier reported that President Xi directly inquired about the origin of the rumors, suggesting uncertainty or skepticism about the feasibility of such a gathering.

Strategic Implications and Nuclear Concerns

One reason for China's potential agreement to the trilateral meeting is the opportunity it presents for President Xi to appear as a global statesman. By bringing the American and Russian leaders together to discuss their differences over matters like the war in Ukraine, Xi could enhance his prestige on the world stage. This desire for diplomatic prestige is a known factor in Chinese foreign policy calculations.

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On the other hand, it remains unlikely that President Trump and President Putin would resolve all their differences on the sidelines of the APEC summit. Consequently, President Xi might not be eager to add his name to what could be perceived as a futile diplomatic endeavor if no concrete outcomes are achieved. Success depends on the substantive nature of the discussions rather than the symbolism alone.

Additionally, China is wary of President Trump's often-stated desire to bring China, Russia, and the U.S. together into a trilateral nuclear arms agreement. China frequently complains about the size of the U.S. nuclear arsenal but prefers to keep its own nuclear weapons program shrouded in secrecy. This disagreement over transparency and scope remains a significant hurdle in broader strategic dialogues involving all three nations.

Further Russian Clarifications

Despite Peskov's upbeat comments on the possibility of a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrew Rudenko provided additional context on Tuesday. His remarks underscore the complexity of aligning the schedules and interests of three major powers with differing strategic priorities. The final confirmation of the meeting will likely depend on the ability of all three sides to navigate these geopolitical complexities.