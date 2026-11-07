Kremlin Announces Russian Delegation for Upcoming UAE Peace Talks in Abu Dhabi

The Kremlin has confirmed the high-level composition of the Russian delegation for the upcoming US-mediated trilateral peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi involving Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Saturday that the Russia n delegation attending the new round of US-mediated trilateral Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi next week has been officially finalized. The composition of the group includes senior officials who recently participated in an operational meeting hosted by Russia n President Vladimir Putin with members of the country's Security Council one day prior. This announcement establishes the specific names and ranks of the Moscow representatives who will engage in diplomatic discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict with Kyiv.

Key Figures Leading the Russian Delegation

Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky has been confirmed as the head of Moscow's delegation, a role he was assigned earlier this week. He will be joined by Russian deputy foreign ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, who bring extensive experience in international diplomatic negotiations. Additionally, Igor Kostyukov, the head of Russia's military intelligence agency known as the GRU, will serve as a key member of the team. Yury Zhigarlovsky, the deputy head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, rounds out the senior military and political leadership present at the table.

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President Putin Directs Strategic Priorities

Vladimir Putin hosted a Security Council meeting in Moscow on Friday where he directly addressed the topics slated for the Abu Dhabi talks. During this session, the President ensured that the delegation was fully briefed on the strategic objectives and the specific agenda items that will be discussed in the United Arab Emirates. The meeting also focused on ensuring and enhancing Russia's food security, highlighting the interconnected nature of humanitarian and agricultural concerns in the broader geopolitical landscape.

UAE Support and Humanitarian Focus

During the Friday briefing, Putin was quoted in an official Kremlin statement thanking the leadership of the United Arab Emirates for their support in efforts to find a settlement to the Russia-Ukraine war. He specifically acknowledged the UAE's assistance in addressing humanitarian issues that have arisen due to the conflict. This diplomatic gratitude underscores the host nation's role as a neutral mediator and facilitator for peace efforts, providing a platform for high-stakes dialogue between warring parties.

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Ukrainian Delegation Composition Revealed

On the Ukrainian side, Arakhamia announced that Rustem Umerov, the head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, will lead the country's negotiation team during the talks in Abu Dhabi. The Ukrainian delegation, in addition to Umerov and Arakhamia, includes the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov. The team also features the first deputy head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, Serhii Kyslytsia, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's communications adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn, ensuring a broad spectrum of military, political, and strategic expertise.

Context of Previous Negotiation Rounds

Moscow and Kyiv previously held Washington-mediated peace talks earlier this year, consisting of three distinct rounds of discussions. The first of these meetings took place on January 23-24, followed by a second session on February 4-5. A third and final round of these previous negotiations occurred on February 17-18, establishing a timeline for diplomatic engagement that continues with the upcoming session in Abu Dhabi.