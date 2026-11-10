Kreiss-Tomkins grows his lead in Alaska governor’s race

The Democrat is ahead of three Republican candidates.

Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins saw his lead grow in Alaska’s governor’s race after roughly 5,000 additional ballots were counted Monday. Just over 220,000 ballots have been counted so far.

Tens of thousands of votes remain to be tallied in the coming days. If he maintains his lead, Kreiss-Tomkins, a former lawmaker from Sitka, is on track to be Alaska’s first Democratic governor in more than two decades. With more than 49.4% of the votes counted so far, Kreiss-Tomkins is ahead of three Republican candidates in a race to replace Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who is termed out from seeking reelection after eight years in office.

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Businesswoman Bernadette Wilson has 28.8% of votes counted as of Monday; former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has 14%; and former Attorney General Treg Taylor had 7.4%. Under Alaska’s ranked choice voting system, if enough of Taylor’s and Bronson’s supporters ranked Wilson, she could overtake Kreiss-Tomkins to win. But preliminary ballot data shows that Wilson did not receive enough support to move ahead of the Democrat. Wilson has not conceded the race, nor has Kreiss-Tomkins claimed victory.

Alaska has among the fastest transition periods of all 50 states. The new governor is expected to be sworn in on Dec. 7, less than three weeks after ballot-counting concludes. Ahead of the election, Kreiss-Tomkins called the timeline “whiplash-y” and said that if he is on track to win, he would begin working on assembling his cabinet even before a winner is formally declared.

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“The responsible thing to do would be to start to pursue transition-related planning, even if there’s not a guarantee that we’re the eventual winner, so that we’re ready,” Kreiss-Tomkins said in an October interview. The additional ballots counted Monday solidified the likely failure of a ballot measure that sought to repeal the state’s election system. Ballot Measure 2 is on track to fail, with 52.3% of Alaska voters against it.

The measure would have repealed the state’s open primaries, ranked choice general election system, and some campaign finance disclosure laws. A separate ballot measure affirming an existing requirement that Alaska voters be U.S. citizens is on track to pass with 69.4% of the vote. Additional ballot tallies are expected later this week.