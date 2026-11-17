Details on the Krakow shooting victims include a surviving girl, a Scottish DJ, and injured British teen. Police officers Artur Morański and Jakub Kulik stopped Michał Oksiński after he killed six.

During the Krakow shooting incident on November 7, a young girl survived a hail of bullets after becoming separated from her parents in the chaos. Gunman Michał Oksiński, aged 24, drove his vehicle into the Polish city's Main Market Square and opened fire, killing six people and wounding fifteen others. Video footage captured panicked pedestrians fleeing the scene, rushing into shops and doorways for cover while Oksiński fired at random.

The Miraculous Survival of a Young Girl

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Footage shows the young girl standing alone in the street after losing contact with her family. As Oksiński drove past her location, he fired two shots that struck a wall directly behind the child, narrowly missing her. She was then seen desperately trying to force open a locked door until an adult returned to the street and picked her up, ensuring her safety amidst the ongoing violence.

International Victims and the Attack's Scope

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Several foreigners were among the victims of the November 7 massacre, highlighting the international nature of the tragedy. James Thomas Campbell, a DJ from Ayrshire in Scotland, was one of those killed. Detective Chief Inspector David McAlinden from Police Scotland's Counter Terrorism Policing unit confirmed awareness of the tragic death, noting that formal identification was pending while family liaison officers provided specialist support to his relatives in Scotland.

British Teenager Harry Marchant Among the Injured

Harry Marchant, a 19-year-old from York, was also among the fifteen people injured in the shooting. His family launched an appeal to help repatriate him back to his hometown after he suffered a gunshot wound. A statement released through North Yorkshire Police confirmed that Harry is now in stable condition and receiving ongoing hospital treatment, with his family requesting privacy as they support his recovery process.

The Killer's Family Tragedy and Ideological Motives

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Michał Oksiński murdered his own family before driving into the historic Main Market Square to open fire on crowds. Polish authorities discovered the bodies of Oksiński's parents and sister at a family home on the outskirts of Krakow, all suffering gunshot wounds to the head. His sister, Magdalena Oksińska, was a 21-year-old student at the Krakow Academy of Fine Arts, described by university professor Andrzej Bednarczyk as a talented painter whose loss would change everything.

Heroic Police Response and Official Tributes

Two policemen, Artur Morański and Jakub 'Kuba' Kulik, were severely injured while stopping the gunman but are now in stable condition. Footage shows the officers exiting their vehicle and firing at Oksiński as he exited his car. Despite being shot themselves, they continued their assault until Oksiński collapsed. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk hailed their actions, stating they likely saved many lives, while Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek noted their rapid response prevented further casualties.