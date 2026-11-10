Krakow Shooting Victims and Police Heroes Identified

Details emerge on the six victims of the Krakow shooting, including artist Izabela Woźna, and the heroic actions of Police Officers Artur Morański and Jakub Kulik who stopped Michał Oksiński.

Polish authorities have identified two of the six victims killed during the mass shooting at Krakow's Main Market Square, revealing the personal stories of those caught in the rampage. The attack, carried out by 24-year-old Michał Oksiński on Saturday, resulted in six deaths and 15 injuries, with several of the victims being foreign nationals. The tragedy has drawn international attention as details emerge about the lives cut short and the heroic police officers who engaged the gunman.

Artist Izabela Wozna Among Krakow Victims

One of the deceased is confirmed to be 53-year-old visual artist Izabela Woźna, who resided in Chodzież, Poland. Ms. Woźna was in Krakow to open an art exhibition later that week and is survived by her four children. Jacek Gursz, the Mayor of Chodzież, described her as a person who derived great satisfaction from her painting and exhibited her work across Europe. He expressed deep sadness over her death, noting that she was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and announced a memorial concert for Thursday in her hometown.

Also read 6 killed, 15 injured in shooting in Polish city of Krakow, police say

The Krakow shooting claimed the lives of six individuals in total, including a 32-year-old British man confirmed by the British Embassy in Poland and an Austrian woman. Wounded victims included nationals from Britain, Portugal, Russia, Germany, and Austria, highlighting the international nature of the attack. The identification of victims continues as authorities process the scene and support the grieving families.

Gunman's Family Found Dead in Home

Before traveling to Krakow, Michał Oksiński allegedly killed his own family at their home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski. Authorities discovered the bodies of his parents and his 21-year-old sister, Magdalena Oksińska, in their beds with gunshot wounds to the head. Magdalena, a student at the Krakow Academy of Fine Arts, was described by neighbors and university professors as a talented and modest painter. Her work had been exhibited at the Ostrowiec Art Exhibition Office in 2024.

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Andrzej Bednarczyk, a university professor at the Krakow Academy of Fine Arts, paid tribute to Magdalena, stating that nothing would be the same again. The extra-curricular activity center she attended in her hometown described her as an exceptionally gifted artist and a sensitive, hard-working person. The family's two cats were also found dead at the residence. Polish media reported that Magdalena's father was 53 and her mother was 52.

Police Officers Shot During Standoff

The gunman, who died in the hospital on Monday morning after being shot by police, was confronted by two officers who have been hailed as heroes. Footage shows Police Officer Artur Morański and his partner, Jakub Kulik, exiting their vehicle to engage Oksiński near the square. During the firefight, both officers were shot and fell to the ground. Morański was initially in critical condition and placed in a coma.

Despite being wounded, Officer Morański woke from his coma on Sunday and his first words were asking if his partner Kuba was alive. Footage captures Morański hobbling to his feet to continue firing at the attacker before collapsing again. Prime Minister Donald Tusk praised the officers for restoring faith in humanity and saving many lives at great personal risk. Both officers remain in the hospital, with their actions described by authorities as heroic.