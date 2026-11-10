Krakow Shooting Kills Nine as British Teenager Harry Marchant Is Hospitalised

A Saturday mass shooting in Krakow's Main Market Square killed nine people and injured at least 15, including British teenager Harry Marchant, who is now in stable condition.

A 19-year-old British man, Harry Marchant from York, North Yorkshire, is being treated in hospital after being wounded in a mass shooting in Krakow that left nine people dead. Marchant suffered a gunshot wound in the attack in the Polish city's Main Market Square on Saturday at around 3pm local time. Polish prime minister Donald Tusk described the attack as a 'truly exceptional tragedy'.

At least 15 other people were injured, including two police officers. The gunman, a Polish citizen identified locally as Michal Oksiński, 24, was wounded in a shootout with the two officers shortly after the attack. He died on Monday from his injuries.

Also read Polish Police Say Suspect In Krakow Shooting Has Died

How the Krakow Main Market Square Attack Unfolded

Authorities say the attacker drove a black Subaru into the crowded square before randomly firing a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle. He was dressed in military-style green fatigues and what appeared to be a helmet and body armour. Six people were killed in the central square, four women and two men, according to Polish police commander Marek Boron.

Three of the dead were Polish and one was British, Boron said. The bodies of three of the suspect's relatives, believed to be his parents and his sister, were later discovered at his home on the outskirts of Krakow. Each had gunshot wounds to the head. Police have not released the names of the parents, but Polish media reported that the father was 53 and the mother 52.

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The family's two cats were also found dead in the home. The suspect's family lived in the town of Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski in south-eastern Poland, and the gunman was reportedly from the same town.

Victims Named and Families Paying Tribute

Visual artist Izabela Woźna, a 53-year-old mother of four from Chodzież in Poland, was named as one of the people killed in the shooting. She was due to open an art exhibition in Krakow later in the week. Chodzież Mayor Jacek Gursz said she derived great satisfaction from her art and painting, had exhibited her work across Europe, and was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Gursz announced that a concert in memory of Woźna would be held in her home town on Thursday. A fundraiser has also been set up to support her children. A 32-year-old British man was among the dead, the British Embassy in Poland confirmed, and an Austrian woman was also killed.

The gunman's sister, Magdalena Oksińska, was a 21-year-old student at the Krakow Academy of Fine Arts. Neighbours described her as a very talented girl and a good student and a beautiful painter. Academy professor Andrzej Bednarczyk said that nothing would be the same again. The extra-curricular activity centre in her hometown described her as an exceptionally gifted artist and a sensitive, hard-working, modest and warm person. Her work had previously been exhibited at the Ostrowiec Art Exhibition Office in 2024.

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Harry Marchant's Family Thanks Rescuers

The Marchant family confirmed that their son was injured during the incident in Poland over the weekend. They said he is now in a stable condition and receiving ongoing hospital treatment. The family thanked the first responders, the medical team and the people of Poland for their help and care, and asked for their privacy to be respected while they support Harry through his recovery.

Those wounded in the attack included people from Britain, Portugal, Russia, Germany and Austria. Harry Marchant is the only British survivor named so far in the reporting available.

Police Officers Hailed as Heroic in Krakow Shooting

Two policemen, Artur Morański and Jakub 'Kuba' Kulik, stopped the gunman and remain in hospital. Authorities described their actions as heroic. Both were conscious, and Morański came out of a coma on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, Muszyna Mayor Jan Golba said that Morański's first words after waking were to ask whether Kuba was alive. Golba said that Kulik is his partner in action.