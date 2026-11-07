Krakow Shooting: 5 Dead, 17 Injured in Main Market Square Attack

Polish authorities confirm five fatalities and seventeen injuries after a gunman opened fire from a moving vehicle in Krakow's historic center near the Main Market Square.

At least five people were killed and seventeen others were injured in a violent shooting incident that shook the Polish city of Krakow. The attack took place in the heart of the city, specifically within the historic Main Market Square, a major tourist destination and cultural landmark. Local emergency services responded immediately to the scene as chaos unfolded among pedestrians and visitors.

Attack Details and Vehicle Movement

The shooting began around 3:00 p.m. local time when an attacker opened fire from inside a moving vehicle. The vehicle was traveling from Sławkowska Street toward the Main Market Square when the gunfire started. Witnesses reported that shots were fired repeatedly as the car moved through the area, creating a dangerous situation for anyone nearby.

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Police officers quickly located the attacker and engaged him with gunfire. The suspect was shot by law enforcement during the incident. Following the shooting, the attacker was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. The exact condition of the suspect remains unknown at this time, and authorities have not released further details regarding his status.

Victims and Emergency Response

Official reports indicate that five individuals lost their lives in the attack. In addition to the fatalities, a dozen or so other people sustained injuries. Emergency services remained at the scene for an extended period to treat the wounded and secure the area. The precise number of injured has been cited as approximately seventeen based on initial police statements.

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The weapon used in the attack has not been identified. Investigators are currently working to determine the specific type of firearm used by the shooter. Information regarding the motive behind the violence is also currently unavailable. Police have not disclosed any potential links to terrorism or organized crime groups.

Government Reaction and Investigation

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that he is being kept informed by the Minister of the Interior about the situation in Krakow. Tusk described the event as a tragic shooting and stated that the government is closely monitoring the developments. High-level government officials are expected to coordinate with local authorities to support the investigation.

Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to reconstruct the timeline of events. The investigation aims to identify the attacker and determine if there were any accomplices involved in the planning or execution of the shooting.

Impact on City and Safety Measures

The Main Market Square is one of the most visited locations in Poland, attracting thousands of tourists and locals daily. This incident has raised significant concerns about public safety in the historic center. Police have increased their presence in the area to ensure the security of residents and visitors.

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Local shops and businesses near the square may experience disruptions due to the ongoing police activity. Emergency services continue to manage the scene and assist with the aftermath of the violence. The city administration is likely to review security protocols for major public events and crowded areas in the coming weeks.