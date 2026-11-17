Polish national Michał Oksiński killed six including his family in Krakow. Police confirm victims and detail the heroic officers who stopped the rampage in the Main Market Square.

The November 7 massacre in Krakow, Poland, claimed the lives of six individuals after a rampage orchestrated by 24-year-old Michał Oksiński. Oksiński first murdered his family members at their home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski before traveling to the historic Main Market Square to open fire on crowds.

The Krakow Massacre Event Details

Video evidence captures the chaos as panicked pedestrians fled the scene, rushing into shops and doorways for cover. In one distressing sequence, a young girl is seen separated from her parents in the street. As Oksiński drives his vehicle past, he fires two shots that strike a wall directly behind the child, narrowly missing her. She is then seen attempting to push through a locked door until an adult returns to the street and picks her up.

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Authorities confirmed that four women and two men were killed in the shooting. Among the victims is James Thomas Campbell, a DJ from Ayrshire in Scotland. Polish media reports indicate that 15 other people were wounded in the attack, including 19-year-old British national Harry Marchant from York.

Victims And Their Families

Detective Chief Inspector David McAlinden from Police Scotland confirmed awareness of the death of Campbell. He stated that while formal identification is pending, family liaison officers are providing specialist support to the family in Scotland. Meanwhile, Harry Marchant remains in stable condition receiving hospital treatment, with his family requesting privacy during his recovery.

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Polish authorities discovered the bodies of Oksiński's parents and sister at a house on the outskirts of Krakow, noting gunshot wounds to their heads. Neighbors described his sister, Magdalena Oksińska, as a talented 21-year-old student at the Krakow Academy of Fine Arts. Professor Andrzej Bednarczyk paid tribute, stating that nothing would be the same again.

Heroic Police Response

The rampage ended through the actions of two police officers, Artur Morański and Jakub Kulik. Footage shows both officers exiting their vehicle and engaging Oksiński near the square. Officer Morański was shot and fell to the ground, while Officer Kulik continued aiming at the attacker.

After Kulik was also shot and collapsed, Morański managed to hobble over to the gunman and fired additional shots before falling. Polish Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek stated that their rapid response prevented further casualties. Prime Minister Donald Tusk hailed their actions as heroic, noting they likely saved many lives by disregarding personal risk.

Perpetrator Profile and Ideology

Oksiński was dressed in military-style green fatigues and what appeared to be a helmet and body armor. Polish authorities believe he was inspired by far-right ideologies. After being shot by police, he was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

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Other victims include Izabela Woźna, a 53-year-old visual artist from Chodzież, who was set to open an exhibition. The gunman's parents, aged 53 and 52, and their two cats were also found dead at their home. Oksiński was a Polish national who had lived in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski before the attack.