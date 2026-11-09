Krakow Shooter Michal Oksinski No Far-Right Link

Polish authorities confirm no far-Right link for Michal Oksinski, who killed six in Krakow and his family. New details emerge on the tragic event.

Polish prosecutors have stated there is no evidence linking the gunman responsible for the mass shooting in central Krakow to far-Right ideologies. The incident occurred on Saturday in the Polish city, resulting in multiple fatalities. The attacker was shot by police officers and arrested minutes after he opened fire. He subsequently died in a hospital on Monday morning from his injuries.

Investigation Finds No Ideological Motive

Government officials initially suggested that the assailant, identified by prosecutors as Michal Oksinski, may have been inspired by far-Right ideology. However, on Monday, government officials appeared to backtrack from these initial comments regarding a far-Right motive. Government spokesman Adam Szlapka told Polish channel TVN24 that it is best to refrain from making comments until the matter is fully clarified and authorities possess complete information.

Also read Far-right attacker kills six in Krakow shooting

The National Prosecutor's Office spokesman Przemyslaw Nowak stated during a press conference on Monday that investigators did not yet know what motivated the killer. He noted that a yellow flag with a snake and the words 'Don't tread on me' was found in the suspect's room. This flag, known as the Gadsden flag, was first used during the American Revolution in the 18th century. Mr Nowak added that the flag is associated with various meanings related to freedom or rebellion but is not widely known as being linked to any form of extremism.

An interior ministry spokesman said earlier on Monday that there were many different emblems on the perpetrator's clothing that had already been partially examined and interpreted. The nationalist opposition criticized initial suggestions that the shooter was linked to the far-Right. Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said those claims were a blatant lie.

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Family Tragedy Preceded Public Attack

New details have emerged regarding how the gunman, who also murdered his parents and his sister before driving into Krakow, allegedly killed his family. All three family members were found in their beds with two gunshot wounds to each head, according to Polish news outlet Fakt. His parents, both in their 50s, and his 20-year-old sister, Magdalena Oksińska, were killed. Magdalena Oksińska was a young artist studying at the Krakow Academy of Fine Arts. The family's two cats were also killed in the incident.

Footage shows the alleged gunman in military-style fatigues before the attack. He then drove into the city's historic Main Market square wearing military-style clothing and a bulletproof vest. He opened fire on crowds in the square, killing six more people. Images from the scene show the alleged gunman with a rifle lying on the ground nearby. Residents brought flowers and memorial candles to the site near Slawkowska street.

Victims and Heroic Police Response

Four women and two men were killed in the shooting rampage. Three of the women and one man were Polish, according to Krzysztof Jan Klęczar, the Malopolska regional governor. A 32-year-old British man was among the dead, as confirmed by the British Embassy in Poland. An Austrian woman was also killed. The wounded included people from Britain, Portugal, Russia, Germany, and Austria.

Two police officers, Artur Morański and Jakub Kulik, who stopped the gunman remain in the hospital. Their actions were described as heroic by authorities. They were both conscious, with Mr Morański emerging from a coma on Sunday afternoon. On Monday, Mayor of Muszyna, Jan Golba, said Mr Morański's first words after waking from his coma were 'Is Kuba alive?'. Mr Golba noted that Kuba is his partner in action.

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Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk posted on X that moments like these restore faith in humanity. Footage has emerged showing the moment both officers exit their vehicle and begin shooting at the attacker near the square as he gets out of his car. One officer falls to the ground after being shot, while the second continues to aim at the gunman. The second officer then falls to the floor before being shot again by the attacker.