Krakow Mass Shooting: Hero Police Stop Far-Right Gunman

Polish officers critically injured during shootout with suspected far-right gunman who killed nine people in Krakow's Main Market Square on Saturday.

Nine people died and fifteen others were wounded on Saturday afternoon in Krakow, Poland, when a 25-year-old suspect opened fire in the historic Main Market Square. The attacker, identified locally as Michal O, is accused of murdering his parents and sister at home before driving to the city center to begin his rampage. Senior Constables Jakub Kulik and Artur Moranski intervened during a violent shootout, sustaining critical injuries but ultimately stopping the gunman.

The Saturday Afternoon Massacre Details

The attack began around 3pm local time when the suspect drove a black Subaru into the crowded pedestrian zone. Dressed in military-style green fatigues and wearing what appeared to be a helmet and body armor, he wielded a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle. The violence claimed the lives of four women and two men at the market, along with the three relatives found dead at his residence in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski. One of the deceased victims was confirmed to be a British national.

Also read Poland mourns victims of Krakow mass shooting as terrorism probe launched

Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the event as a 'truly exceptional tragedy' in a statement released shortly after the incident. The National Prosecutor's Office opened a formal investigation on Sunday, classifying the crime as a terrorist offense. The inquiry focuses on the killing of six people using a firearm and the attempted murder of numerous others, including the responding police officers.

Heroic Officers Halt the Attacker

Emerging footage captures the intense moments when Constables Jakub Kulik and Artur Moranski exited their vehicle to engage the shooter. Both officers were shot during the exchange, with Kulik falling to the ground and Moranski hitting the pavement as well. Despite being wounded, Moranski continued to aim at the attacker. The gunman eventually collapsed from his own injuries, allowing Kulik to struggle to his feet.

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Video evidence shows the injured Kulik hobbling over to the slumped suspect and firing additional shots before collapsing himself. All three individuals lay on the ground awaiting medical assistance. The two officers were rushed to the hospital in critical condition but are now reported to be stable, though they remain in serious states. One officer had previously undergone surgery after being shot multiple times.

Investigation Into Motives and Arms

Poland's Interior Minister stated that the gunman likely acted under the influence of far-right ideologies and held very radical views. Authorities discovered many guns in the suspect's vehicle, fueling the terror investigation. The suspect was known to be a member of the Świt Starachowice sports shooting club. A spokesperson for the club confirmed he had visited their range twice this year.

The shooting club emphasized that their activities are strictly limited to static sport shooting. They noted that the suspect never received training in dynamic, tactical, or combat shooting techniques. Officials stated he had not exhibited concerning behavior prior to the attack. The club expressed deep regret for the incident and offered condolences to the families of all victims.

Official Denials and Next Steps

Poland's Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz explicitly denied reports suggesting the gunman was a soldier in the armed forces. Despite the military clothing worn during the attack, official records do not support a military affiliation. The government has called for national unity in the wake of the disaster.

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Police commander Marek Boron provided the final count of casualties from the market incident. Emergency personnel and investigators are currently securing the area near the Main Market Square. Broken glass and debris remain visible at the scene as authorities continue their extensive review of the events. The investigation into the source of the weapons and the full extent of the suspect's motives is ongoing.