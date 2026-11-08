Krakow Market Shooting: Nine Dead Including British Citizen in Terror Attack

Poland investigates a terror attack in Krakow Main Market Square that killed nine people, including a British citizen, after a gunman fired an AR-15 rifle.

Nine people have been confirmed dead following a suspected terror attack at Krakow's Main Market Square, a bustling hub in Poland's second-largest city. Among the victims is one British citizen, according to Polish police commander Marek Boron. The incident, which occurred around 3pm local time, involved a gunman who drove into the crowded square and opened fire on bystanders before being engaged by law enforcement.

Gunman Wields AR-15 in Market Square

The alleged attacker, a 25-year-old Polish citizen from Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski in the south-east, operated a black Subaru vehicle during the assault. He carried a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle, which Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński confirmed was used in the random firing. Police discovered multiple additional firearms inside the suspect's car, indicating a significant arsenal was involved in the day's violence.

Also read Five Killed in Random Shooting Near Krakow Main Market Square

The attack began with the suspect driving into the Main Market Square, a location historically significant to Polish culture and commerce. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as the driver exited his vehicle and began shooting at people in the area. The use of military-style clothing and body armor by the shooter added to the severity of the situation, as he engaged in a direct confrontation with responding officers.

Stakeholder Positions on Radical Views

Poland's Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński stated that the gunman was likely inspired by far-right ideologies and held very radical views. Initial analysis suggested the suspect possessed ultra-nationalist perspectives that required further verification. Authorities are investigating whether the suspect acquired the weapons from his family home, where registered firearms were found in the name of his father.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Donald Tusk condemned the event as a truly exceptional tragedy and called for national unity. He praised the heroic actions of police officers who risked their lives to intervene. Tusk also issued a direct appeal to politicians of all stripes, urging them not to exploit the tragedy for political gain while the investigation proceeds. He emphasized that the government is committed to establishing all circumstances of the crime.

Police Heroes and Victim Identification

Senior Constables Jakub Kulik and Artur Morański were identified as heroes for their immediate response to the gunfire. Both officers remain in critical condition in the hospital after being shot during the exchange. One officer was reported to have been shot three times and underwent surgery. Their actions are credited with quickly apprehending the attacker and preventing further loss of life in the dense crowd.

The victim count includes four women and two men who died at the scene in the Main Market Square. Three of the deceased are Polish nationals, while one is confirmed to be a British citizen. Two victims have not yet been identified. The suspect was wounded during the shootout with police and was taken to a hospital where he is undergoing a second surgery. Images from the scene show the alleged attacker in military-style green fatigues and a helmet.

Real-World Impact and Community Grief

The attack has sent shockwaves through Krakow and the broader international community. The United Kingdom expressed solidarity with Poland, with officials like Prime Minister Andy Burnham stating they were shocked and saddened by the appalling shooting. The trauma extends beyond the immediate victims, as witnesses and bystanders witnessed the brutal nature of the attack and attempted CPR on the injured.

Advertisement

Emergency services, including air ambulances, landed in the square to assist the wounded. A passing tram was hit by gunshots, though no one on board was hurt despite the driver's window being shattered. Shops near the square had windows peppered with bullets, and residents faced the difficult task of coping with the aftermath. The police investigation is ongoing as authorities work to verify the suspect's motives and background.

Next Steps in the Investigation

Poland's Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz denied reports that the gunman was a soldier, despite his military attire. He described the shooting as a terror attack and called for unity among the populace. The government is now focused on understanding the full scope of the suspect's preparations and potential accomplices, although police believe he acted alone.

The discovery of bodies at the suspect's home suggests a deeper familial involvement or tragedy. Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that two women and a man were found dead at the residence, believed to be the gunman's parents and sister. This development adds a layer of complexity to the case, prompting questions about how the suspect accessed the weapons and the state of his family environment.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on supporting the victims' families and the injured police officers. The community of Krakow is left to mourn the loss of nine lives in such a public and violent manner. The government has pledged to provide all necessary support to those affected by this traumatic event, ensuring that justice is served and the truth is fully understood.