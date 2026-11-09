Krakow Gunman Dies After Killing Six in Poland Shootings

The suspect in the Krakow and Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski shootings that killed six people has died in hospital. Police detail the incident and the victims found at his home.

The suspect responsible for a deadly shooting spree across Poland has died in a hospital, regional Governor Krzysztof Kleczar confirmed on Monday. The 25-year-old gunman succumbed to injuries sustained during a violent exchange of fire with police officers earlier in the week.

Gunman Succumbs to Critical Injuries

Krzysztof Kleczar stated that the suspect died at approximately 4:30 am local time on Monday. Medical teams had performed at least three separate surgical operations in a desperate attempt to save his life. The Governor noted that the suspect's condition was critical from the very beginning of his medical treatment.

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The suspect had been in a coma since the incident concluded. His death marks the end of the immediate crisis but confirms the tragic outcome of the violent events that unfolded across two Polish cities over the weekend. Police sources emphasized the severity of the wounds he received during the confrontation with law enforcement.

Details of the Krakow and Ostrowiec Attacks

The violence began on Saturday afternoon near Krakow's Main Market Square, a location frequently visited by tourists and locals. During this initial attack, the gunman killed six people and injured 16 others. Among the victims was a British national, highlighting the international reach of the tragedy. The injured group included five foreign nationals and two police officers who had responded to the scene.

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The attacks were not confined to Krakow alone. The suspect also targeted the eastern town of Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski during the spree. Authorities linked the shootings in both locations to the same individual, establishing a clear pattern of targeted violence across the region. The rapid movement between these distinct locations complicated the initial police response efforts.

Victims Discovered at Suspect's Residence

Investigations into the suspect's background revealed a disturbing discovery at his home. Police found three additional bodies inside the residence after securing the property. These individuals were identified as the suspect's parents and sister.

This discovery suggests that the violence may have originated within the family home before spilling out into the public spaces of Krakow and Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski. The identification of the family members adds a layer of complexity to the motive behind the shootings. Authorities are now focusing on understanding the timeline of events that led from the home to the public square.

Official Response and Ongoing Investigation

Regional Governor Krzysztof Kleczar addressed the media to provide updates on the status of the investigation. He emphasized that the suspect's death does not close the case but rather shifts the focus entirely to the background and motives. Police continue to secure the crime scenes and interview witnesses to reconstruct the exact sequence of events.

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The incident has shocked the nation and drawn international attention due to the casualties involving a British citizen and other foreign nationals. Authorities are working to provide support to the families of the victims and the injured parties. The investigation remains ongoing as experts analyze evidence from both the home and the public shooting locations.