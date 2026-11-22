The Seattle Kraken travel to face the San Jose Sharks seeking to break a four-game roAd losing streak. following a 5-1 victory over Vancouver where Berkly Catton recorded his first NHL hat trick,Seattle aims to capitalize on home-road disparities while San Jose relies on local support and recent lineup changes.

The Seattle Kraken have successfully halted their recent struggles on the road with a commanding 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. This decisive win marks a crucial turning point for the Pacific Division rival, as the team looks to carry this momentum into their upcoming Saturday night clash against the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center. Head coach Lane Lambert emphasized the team's renewed focus on shot volume and offensive pressure, noting that the squad finally executed their game plan effectively after two lackluster outings against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Berkly Catton delivered a historic performance for Seattle, recording his first career NHL hat trick in the process. At twenty years and three hundred and nine days old, the young center became the youngest skater in franchise history to achieve this milestone, surpassing the previous record previously held by Jared McCann. His aggressive forechecking style and positioning on the top line provided a significant spark, igniting the entire forward group and helping the Kraken generate a franchise-record twenty-three shots on goal in just twenty minutes of critical play.

Also read Berkly Catton records first NHL hat trick as Seattle Kraken defeat Vancouver Canucks 5-1

Goalie Philipp Grubauer anchored the defense with a stellar performance, stopping twenty-two of twenty-three shots faced for a save percentage of ninety-five point seven percent. Grubauer is expected to start again for Seattle in Saturday's matchup, maintaining the strong netmending that has become a cornerstone of the team's recent success. The defensive corps also saw Jacob Melanson return to the lineup, where he recorded seven hits, establishing a seasonal high for physical play among all Kraken defenders and forwards.

The San Jose Sharks enter this contest with mixed results, having lost their last game five to two against the Calgary Flames at home. Despite this recent setback, San Jose has shown flashes of competitiveness by winning three of their last five games overall, including a four to two triumph over Seattle in their most recent head-to-head encounter. The Sharks are seeking to capitalize on their home-ice advantage at the SAP Center, where they have historically held a competitive record against the Kraken, despite ranking twentieth in the league with a power play percentage of nineteen point eight percent.

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Coach Ryan Warsofsky has implemented several lineup adjustments to inject fresh energy into the Sharks roster ahead of this pivotal matchup. Forward Graf and defenseman Kesselring have been named as healthy scratches, while defenseman Allan enters the lineup after sitting out the previous eight games. Additionally, Leason is set to make his San Jose debut, playing in his first NHL game since January of the previous year with the Washington Capitals, reflecting the organization's willingness to experiment with lines to stabilize their performance.

Offensively, the Sharks rely heavily on their young talent, with Macklin Celebrini leading the team in points with eleven over the last ten games, including four goals and seven assists. Will Smith is another key contributor, also tallying nine points in the same span with two goals and seven assists. Celebrini is currently the favorite to be the first goalscorer of the game, reflecting his impact on both the power play and even-strength situations against a Seattle team that has shown improved shot volume.

The betting markets reflect a closely contested matchup, with sportsbooks assigning the San Jose Sharks a slight edge as the home team. Moneyline odds hover around one point eight five for a Sharks victory, while Seattle is listed at approximately one point nine five, indicating a projected triumph probability of roughly fifty-three percent for the home side. The puck line is set at one point five goals, suggesting that oddsmakers expect a relatively close scoreline rather than a blowout, with the total goals line set at six point five.

Statistical trends heavily favor the Sharks in this specific context due to Seattle's recent road struggles, although the Kraken have shown signs of life with this latest win. The Kraken have lost fourteen of their last twenty games on the road and six of their last ten, highlighting significant challenges in maintaining consistency away from Climate Pledge Arena. Conversely, the Sharks have shown resilience at the SAP Center, winning three of their last five games at home, which has led many experts to view the Sharks as a value bet despite their overall lower standing in the league standings.

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For the Kraken, individual player performances will likely dictate the outcome of this game, with Jared McCann currently just one goal away from reaching the hundred-goal mark for his career. The Kraken's power play, which has operated at twenty-one point one percent efficiency over the last ten games, will look to exploit any defensive lapses by the Sharks, who have struggled to kill penalties effectively. The upshot of this game could have significant implications for both clubs as they navigate the demanding schedule of the Pacific Division.

The Kraken are currently devouring attention on social media and merchandise sales following their strong performance against Vancouver. This surge in fan engagement underscores the growing popularity of the franchise and the excitement surrounding their young core players. As the Kraken prepare to face the Sharks, the focus remains on sustaining the defensive discipline and offensive energy that characterized their recent success, hoping to translate their home-ice strength to the road against a gritty San Jose team.