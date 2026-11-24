Two Visa Signature cards, managed by Cardless, are expected to ship in early 2027 and offer up to 4% cashback.

Kraken's Krak plans early 2027 launch of US credit cards with bitcoin cashback, including one secured by USDC Two Visa Signature cards, managed by Cardless, are expected to ship in early 2027 and offer up to 4% cashback.

Payward’s Krak has opened a waitlist for a standard U.S. credit card and a secured card, with shipping expected in early 2027. Both cards offer up to 4% cashback in dollars or bitcoin, while the secured card lets customers use USDC as collateral. Kraken parent Payward's money app Krak has opened a waitlist for two U.S. credit cards, including one that lets customers useThe Krak Credit Card and Krak Secured Card are expected to begin shipping in early 2027.

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Both offer up to 4% cashback in either dollars or bitcoin once a purchase settles, with rewards paid directly into customers' Krak accounts rather than issued as points. Payward considers the cashback as part of its wider relationship with customers rather than treating the cards as standalone products, a company spokesperson told The Block. The company earns revenue from card payments, assets customers hold with it, and other everyday uses of Krak, they said.

"Credit is fundamental to financial opportunity in America, yet the credit card industry has spent decades pouring resources into increasingly complex rewards schemes instead of focusing on making credit products more accessible," Payward co-CEO Arjun Sethi said on Tuesday. "The result is a system that remains outdated, fragmented and out of reach for millions of people. " Krak is offering the standard card to eligible customers with established credit histories.

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The secured card is designed for people building or rebuilding their credit, including crypto-native customers whose wealth is primarily held outside the traditional banking system, the firm said. Krak does not guarantee that using the card will establish or improve a customer's credit score. For the secured card, users can deposit between $350 and $5,000 in USDC, depending on their desired credit limit, the spokesperson said.

The USDC remains in their Krak accounts as collateral and can earn up to 4% APY through Krakpass, while cardholders can also receive up to 4% cashback on purchases, according to the firm. The cards also include access to Visa Signature experiences, protections, and other benefits that are offered via the Visa network, the firm said. Krak's card lineup already includes a U.S. debit card, alongside personal accounts for cash and digital assets in the same app.

Payward introduced its U.S. Krak Debit Cards earlier this year, following a UK and EUfive months earlier as a rival to Venmo and PayPal. The company said Tuesday that its debit-card offering has surpassed 200,000 cardholders globally.in its third-quarter update earlier this month, alongside plans to settle U.S. dollar wires through its Federal Reserve master account and to fund lending in Europe with customer deposits.

Payward reported $60 million in Q3 adjusted EBITDA, up from $23 million in the second quarter, but down from the $178.6 million it posted a year earlier. Both of the U.S. credit cards require Krakpass, which costs $6.29 per month when billed annually or is free for customers with more than $3,000 in monthly direct deposits, the firm said. Payward has not yet disclosed the cards' APRs or fees, with full program terms due before issuance.

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First Electronic Bank will issue the cards under a license from Visa U.S.A. The cards will be offered through Kraken and Cardless. Cardless, a fintech that provides technology and servicing for branded credit card programs, will also handle program management, technology, and servicing. Payward said the cards will not be available in all U.S. states and that it plans to introduce similar offerings in additional markets globally over the following year.