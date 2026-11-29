The Seattle Kraken defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-2, with Kaapo Kakko scoring two third-period goals to break the tie. the loss extends Edmonton's streak to five straight games, highlighting onGoing struggles with special teams and defensive focus despite strong individual statistical performances from Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard.

The Seattle Kraken snapped their recent losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Friday night. Seattle head coach Lane Lambert praised his team for achieving a better sense of cohesion and aggression during the contest. The result marks a significant turning point for the visiting squad after a difficult run of form.

Edmonton now faces a season-high five consecutive losses after this defeat. Oilers head coach Mike Babcock was highly critical of his team performance. He stated that there was a complete lack of urgency to stop the puck during the match. Babcock emphasized that the team had no excuses given their rest days prior to the game.

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Kaapo Kakko drove the late surge for Seattle with two critical third-period goals. He first tied the game at two goals apiece before taking the lead just two minutes later. His second goal came late in the game, capitalizing on a turnover to extend the lead comfortably. Seattle coach Lambert noted that their penalty kill unit performed exceptionally well despite taking several infractions.

Kakko acknowledged the challenge of maintaining focus during a penalty-heavy game. He highlighted the effectiveness of his team defensive structure in limiting Edmonton scoring opportunities. Matty Beniers played a key role in the offensive rush that led to Kakko the go-ahead goal. Beniers executed a drop pass that allowed Kakko to move into the left circle for a decisive shot.

The Oilers struggled significantly on special teams throughout the evening. They converted only one of eight power-play chances during the match. Edmonton entered Friday tied for the second-ranked power play in the NHL but failed to capitalize. Draisaitl admitted that the team was beating itself through turnovers and lack of execution on the ice.

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Connor McDavid continued his impressive point accumulation despite the loss. He tied the game at one in the second period with a power-play goal. McDavid also added an assist on Evan Bouchard which marked a franchise milestone. Bouchard became the fastest defenseman in Oilers history to reach thirty assists in a season.

Vasily Podkolzin extended his personal point streak to seven games with an assist. He contributed significantly to the Oilers offensive efforts despite the defeat. The teams played a physical contest with Edmonton leading significantly in hits. Seattle ultimately proved more efficient in converting scoring opportunities.

Colton Dach scored a goal for Edmonton in the second period. The goal provided some early momentum for the home crowd but was not enough to sustain. Jason Dickinson made a pass that was knocked down by the Kraken defensive line. This turnover led to Taylor Eberle putting the Kraken ahead 1-0 in the first period.

McDavid appeared to make it 3-1 during an Edmonton power play with twenty-three seconds left. His goal was waved off because of an interference penalty against Draisaitl. Draisaitl remarked that the game was sometimes too fast for the referees. He noted that losing is always concerning when the team beats itself repeatedly.

Adam Larsson was involved in the defensive breakdown that allowed the second Kakko goal. Larsson acknowledged the read by Beniers that took the defenseman out of position. The Kraken capitalized on the space created by the drop pass. Dunn added an empty-net goal at eighteen minutes and thirty-eight seconds.

The final score of 4-2 stands as a decisive win for Seattle. The teams will play again in Seattle on Saturday to finish the home-and-home set. The broadcast will be available on Prime Video and other regional networks. This rematch serves as a crucial test for both squads as they adjust strategies.

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Edmonton's struggles on the man-advantage remain a major concern for the coaching staff. They have failed to convert high-quality chances in recent games. The team must address these special teams deficiencies to stop the slide. Babcock indicated that this performance was the worst of the current slump.

Seattle looks to build momentum from this victory in their upcoming schedule. The penalty kill unit provided a solid foundation for the comeback. Lambert praised the goaltending efforts that kept the team within striking distance. Phil Grubauer and Joey Daccord are key figures in the net for the Kraken.

Individual statistics highlighted several notable achievements for both franchises. McDavid became the sixth player in NHL history to reach sixty points in twenty-eight games. This feat was last accomplished by legendary players such as Mario Lemieux and Phil Esposito. The milestone underscores McDavid's continued dominance in the league.

The Oilers' defensive lapses were evident throughout the thirty-nine minute contest. They allowed Seattle to generate high-quality scoring chances in the final period. The power play inefficiency compounded these defensive issues significantly. The team must find solutions to prevent further points slipping away.

Seattle's offensive depth played a crucial role in overcoming the penalty trouble. Eberle, Kakko, and Dunn all contributed to the scoring output. The collective effort demonstrated the team's improved chemistry. This win provides a much-needed boost to morale for the organization.

Edmonton's record deteriorates further with each passing game. The team faces pressure to reverse the current trend immediately. The upcoming game in Seattle presents an opportunity for redemption. The players must show more urgency and execution to turn things around.

The Kraken now sit with renewed confidence following the win. They demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity and penalties. The third-period performance was the defining factor in the outcome. Seattle will look to maintain this level of play in the near future.