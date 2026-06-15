Kraken launches U.S. perpetual futures as crypto derivatives move onshore

Perpetual futures generated more than $60 trillion in volume last year, according to the crypto exchange, largely outside the U.S.

Perpetual futures generated more than $60 trillion in volume last year, according to the crypto exchange, largely outside the U.S.Kraken began offering CFTC-regulated perpetual futures to U.S. customers through Kraken Pro, bringing a key crypto derivatives product into the world's largest economy.

The move follows recent guidance that cleared the way for regulated platforms to list perps, and the CFTC in recent days has added to that policy to also clear a path for firms to shift perp-style futures contracts into actual true perps. The perpetual futures at Kraken, following its purchase of Bitnomial and other futures infrastructure, initially cover major cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, ether and solana, with plans to expand the range of contracts and collateral options over time.

Kraken began offering regulated perpetual futures to U.S. customers, marking a significant step in bringing one of crypto's most popular trading products into the country after years of activity concentrated on offshore venues. The contracts are available through Kraken Pro and are listed on Bitnomial, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission -regulated exchange acquired earlier this year by Kraken's parent company, Payward.

Traders can access the products alongside spot trading, margin trading and CME-listed crypto futures through a single interface, the company said in awithout owning them and without a contract expiration date. Unlike traditional futures, positions can remain open indefinitely as long as margin requirements are met. The products have become the dominant form of crypto derivatives trading globally. According to Kraken, annual perpetual futures volume surpassed $60 trillion in 2025.

Much of the activity has occurred on offshore exchanges, including fast-growing platforms such as Hyperliquid, which has attracted professional traders seeking deep liquidity and continuous access to leveraged markets. Prediction market Kalshi, which introduced perps on its platform earlier this month, saw over $1 billion in trading volume within just one week..

In May, the agency approved Kalshi's bitcoin perpetual contracts and issued guidance that also cleared a path for Coinbase to connect U.S. customers to global options and perpetual markets.in May 2025 and Bitnomial a year later to gain regulated futures infrastructure. It recently added CME-listed crypto futures and margin trading for U.S. customers. At launch, Kraken's perpetual futures cover major cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, ADA, LINK, DOGE, LTC and AVAX.

The company said it plans to expand the range of contracts and collateral options over time.allowing regulated exchanges to shift perp-like futures contracts to become true perp products. In what's known as a no-action letter that outlines activity a regulator considers acceptable, the agency said that the platforms can start taking the expiration dates off of their futures contracts meant to resemble perpetuals, though they must satisfy "certain customer protection and procedural conditions in the letter," including communicating with those who have open positions and giving participants a chance to exit positions.

AI Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence toCEX Volumes Drop to Lowest Since September 2024 as RWA Perps Hit Record High In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024. RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high.

In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024. RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high. In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024. RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high. More From Bitcoin





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