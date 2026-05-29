KPRC 2 and Rhythm Energy Athlete of the Week: Memorial baseball’s Grant Sperandio

Our Rhythm Energy Athlete of the Week is Memorial baseball’s Grant Sperandio who’s helped the mustangs to their best season in program history, playing in their first-ever state semifinal series Thursday.

– Our Rhythm Energy Athlete of the Week is Memorial baseball’s Grant Sperandio who’s helped the mustangs to their best season in program history, playing in their first-ever state semifinal series Thursday.

The junior pitcher is already committed to Texas and the future Longhorn helped the pitching staff stay relaxed by playing hacky-sack. Grant has one final season next year before heading to Austin where he hopes to bring a National Championship to the Longhorns program. Nick Mantas is an award-winning sports reporter who joined the KPRC 2 Sports Team in September of 2025, coming from channel 2's sister station, KSAT in San Antonio.

Before reporting on the San Antonio Spurs for two years, he spent three years in Lansing, Michigan, and one year in Abilene, Texas. He's Greek & a native of Brookline, Massachusetts. University of Houston hires Lamar's Will Davis to lead CougarsBreaking down the voting situation across the Houston areaBug in voting check-in system causes voting centers in Fort Bend County to go downFort Bend County voting centers restored and running after roughly 2 hours of delaysIs nobody voting in Texas?

Why are runoff Election Day numbers so low? Storms likely overnight into Wednesday morning in HoustonHouston shopper finds credit card skimmer on checkout machine at southwest grocery storeHoustonians honor U.S. Navy solider who sacrificed life with "Murph Mile Run' for Memorial Day





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