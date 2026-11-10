KPRC 2 Anchor Nicole Nielsen Takes Maternity Leave After Early Birth

KPRC 2 affiliate anchor Nicole Nielsen announces unexpected maternity leave following the early arrival of her baby boy, with a scheduled return to reporting duties in February 2027.

KPRC 2 anchor Nicole Nielsen will take a temporary leave of absence from her newsroom duties shortly after joining the station, following the early arrival of her first child. The Houston-based journalist announced on Sunday evening that her baby boy was born three weeks ahead of schedule, an event that has unexpectedly accelerated her timeline for stepping away from broadcasting.

Nielsen Announces Early Maternity Break Timeline

News anchor Nicole Nielsen revealed that she expects to return to her reporting duties in February 2027, marking the end of an estimated three-month maternity leave. The early birth has disrupted her professional schedule, prompting her to pause her work at the station sooner than originally anticipated. She noted that she was not prepared to step away from the newsroom this early in her tenure.

Also read Carson Daly Named Permanent Saturday Today Co-Anchor Alongside Laura Jarrett

Personal Statement On New Motherhood Role

Nicole Nielsen shared her excitement with followers, describing the early arrival of her son as a whirlwind that has brought immense joy to her family. She posted a caption acknowledging her new title, writing that she was adding a new role to her resume and expressing how overjoyed she was to meet her baby boy. The anchor explained that this period represents a unique window of time with her little family that she will never get back.

Challenges Of Stepping Away From Reporting

The decision to pause her career has been difficult for Nielsen, who stated that she truly loves her job and the work she does at the station. She expressed deep affection for her social media account and specifically the Heights community, noting how hard it is to press pause on something she cares about so deeply. Despite these challenges, she remains committed to her new responsibilities as a mother during this brief absence.

Advertisement

Career Background And Professional History

Nicole Nielsen joined the KPRC 2 team in March 2026, bringing valuable experience from her previous six-year tenure at CBS News Texas. During her time in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, she held various roles including reporter, fill-in anchor, and traffic anchor. Her move to Houston marked a significant step in her broadcasting career, making this temporary departure a notable shift for the local news station.

Future Plans And Community Engagement

While Nielsen steps back from her daily reporting responsibilities, her departure is temporary and strictly limited to the maternity leave period. She has indicated that her return is firmly scheduled for February 2027, allowing her to focus entirely on her newborn son for the next few months. The station and her followers await her return with the understanding that this break is a natural and celebrated part of her life journey.