KPop Demon Hunters Takes the Gaming World: Spot-It! Exclusive Version Announced

A year after its release, 'KPop Demon Hunters' continues to captivate fans. Asmodee is set to launch an exclusive version of Spot-It! featuring characters from the hit Netflix movie, providing a fun and engaging gaming experience for fans of all ages.

A year has almost passed since the global phenomenon 'KPop Demon Hunters' took the world by storm. Released on Netflix on June 20, 2025, this animated musical movie followed the adventures of K-Pop girl group Huntrix, who moonlight as demon hunters.

When rival band Saja Boys turned out to be demons themselves, the girls had to confront their feelings and duty. By the end of 2025, 'KPop Demon Hunters' became Netflix's most-watched original title with over 500 million views. Its soundtrack reached the Billboard Top 100 and went double platinum in the US. Praised for its visuals, animation, voice acting, story, and music, it became a cultural phenomenon, and a sequel is in development.

Now, the hype has subsided, but a dedicated fanbase remains. Asmodee, a tabletop games company, is releasing a dedicated version of the hit game Spot-It! on July 31. This exclusive version, featuring characters Zoey, Mira, and Rumi, includes 55 cards, a tin, and a rules booklet. It's designed for 2-8 players, ages 6 and up, with each game lasting around 15 minutes.

Retailing at $10.99, it's perfect for holiday gifts. Spot-It! , also known as Dobble, is a portable card game that tests pattern recognition. Players match identical symbols on two cards.

The KPop Demon Hunters version will feature symbols from the Netflix movie





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Kpop Demon Hunters Spot-It! Asmodee Netflix Animation Gaming

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