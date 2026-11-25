This comes ten days after Deadline revealed that the project had landed a greenlight from the Disney-owned broadcaster.

, who was the singing voice of the Netflix animated feature hit’s Zoey, including on songs such as breakout single “Golden”, will front the show after closing her deal.

‘Who’s In The Band? ’ Music Competition Series From Richard Bacon, Simon Cowell & Savan Kotecha Lands Greenlight At ABC‘American Idol’ Gets Rid Of Hollywood Week In Favor Of More Live Shows As ABC Music Competition Moves To Georgia: “Major Changes Coming”Five contestants sing the same song at once, each inside a brightly colored soundproof tube, while judges at their own mixing desks isolate vocals and eliminate hopefuls in real time.

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The series gives audiences an inside look at how top music industry professionals put together pop groups today, culminating in a live finale where one girl band and one boy band face a live vote. The winners will record an album executive produced by Kotecha, who has written songs for the likes of Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Lizzo, Britney Spears, Ed Sheeran and One Direction.

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It comes as she is set to release more music in 2027, having recently launched her latest single, 2LOUD, in September via Republic Records. It comes from Bacon’s Yes Yes Media, which is backed by Sister Group. Bacon devised the project and will produce alongside Syco Entertainment, Kotecha, Publicis Media Content Innovation in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative.. Matt Banks and Ashley Edens will serve as showrunners and will also exec produce. Netflix Closes $380 Million Deal For Historic Radford Studios