Bleeding Cool reports that the KPop Demon Hunters graphic novel topped its most‑read stories list for 2026, while the Daily LITG column continues to highlight top articles and the site rolls out major comic, TV, and game announcements.

Bleeding Cool announced that the KPop Demon Hunters graphic novel has emerged as the site's most‑read story for the entire year 2026, surpassing every other feature in comics, television, games and pop‑culture coverage.

The publication highlighted its yearly rankings, noting that KPop Demon Hunters not only topped the list for the current year but also repeated its dominance from previous years, cementing its status as a flagship title that drives traffic and conversation among the site's global readership. The graphic novel, which blends the kinetic energy of K‑pop aesthetics with a supernatural hunt narrative, has resonated strongly with fans of both music and comics, sparking a cascade of social‑media buzz, fan art, and speculative discussions about potential sequels and adaptations.

In addition to the headline figure, Bleeding Cool provided a snapshot of its ten most‑read stories from the previous day, positioning KPop Demon Hunters at the summit while also featuring a diverse mix of other high‑profile entries, such as Rob Liefeld's latest comeback project, the limited‑edition Absolute Batman release, the Street Fighter Masters series, and a slate of August solicitations that span multiple genres. The site's editorial team underscored how these varied stories together illustrate the breadth of contemporary pop‑culture journalism, ranging from legacy superhero revivals to emerging indie titles that push creative boundaries.

The Daily LITG (Lying In The Gutters) column, Bleeding Cool's long‑standing daily roundup, continued its tradition of spotlighting the most‑read articles from the day prior and the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and built upon a further seventeen years of deep‑rooted comic‑book industry gossip, Bleeding Cool has become a cornerstone of online fandom, delivering timely news, leaks, and analysis.

The Daily LITG serves as both a historical archive and a real‑time pulse check for readers, with an email subscription option that promises direct delivery of the day's top stories. The site also invited readers to contribute to ongoing LITG discussions, encouraging community interaction and the sharing of insights about trends, sales data, and the evolving landscape of the comic‑book market. Beyond the headline‑making KPop Demon Hunters, the article listed a series of noteworthy developments across the entertainment spectrum.

Highlights included the announcement of an Absolute Batman limited‑edition run of just fifteen copies, a collaborative effort between DC Comics and Wizard Magazine veteran Pat McCallum, whose recent passing prompted heartfelt tributes from industry peers. Other notable items featured Titan Comics' upcoming Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker issue, which controversially employs unofficial Dalek fan art for its cover, and the launch of several August 2026 solicitations, such as Street Fighter Masters: Juri, Invaders' This Land Is Old And Dark #1, and Harper Alley's Teen Titans Go!

Doodles paired with the graphic novel Instant Noodles And Beyond. Additionally, the piece referenced upcoming releases like Star Wars: Shadow of Maul #4, The Fury of Firestorm #3, Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1, and a preview of Supergirl #14, underscoring the breadth of new content arriving on newsstands.

This comprehensive roundup not only affirmed Bleeding Cool's role as a primary source for breaking news but also illustrated the vibrant, interconnected ecosystem of comics, television, film, and gaming that continues to engage audiences worldwide





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